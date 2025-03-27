Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors shown off in leaked renders — here’s the options

New images of the Galaxy S25 Edge have emerged that show off what colors might be available for Samsung’s new thin flagship phone.

The images in question come from a recent leak from Roland Quandt via WinFuture, which reveal the choices to be Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Silver and Titanium Jet Black.

(Image credit: @rquandt.bsky.social‬)

Both Icy Blue and Silver appear to match the equivalent non-titanium color options seen on the Galaxy S25, while Jet Black matches the option seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The images don’t show off the sides of the phones, but we'd assume the metal edges of the phone will be color-matched accordingly, going by the dummies we've seen so far.

These renders seem to match the Galaxy S25 Edge that Samsung first announced the Galaxy S25 Edge at the end of its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this year. Samsung allowed pundits to see dummy units of the device up close at the event, and again at MWC, so we already have a pretty good idea of what the phone will look like. However, all of the models we saw at the events were only silver, so these renders help show off what the alternative colors will look like.

Is the Galaxy S25 Edge really that thin?

(Image credit: @rquandt.bsky.social)

There’s been an interesting trend recently where phone makers seem to be turning more towards making phones thinner, for instance, the rumored iPhone 17 Air and the Tecno Spark Slim concept. Samsung is no different, with the company claiming that the Galaxy S25 Edge has “a form that is sleek, powerful and unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

In terms of actual numbers, the Galaxy S25 Edge is reportedly 5.84mm thick with a 6.6-inch display. The phone will also likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, as well as One UI 7 at launch. It’s a decent set of specs, but that thinness does appear to come with one downside as the Galaxy S25 Edge will only feature two cameras. Thankfully, recent rumors indicate that Samsung will feature the same 200MP main camera seen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra alongside a 12MP ultrawide.

The big question is how much will the Galaxy S25 Edge cost you when it releases. A recent report from South Korea has revealed that Samsung seems to be planning on releasing the phone at the same price point as the Galaxy S25 Plus, meaning around $999. However, we will have to wait for the official release to confirm this, which is tipped for sometime in May 2025.

