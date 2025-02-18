I've found a deal that can score you AU$250 off a Galaxy S25 — just days after its official launch
You can also score a Galaxy Watch 7 for AU$0
Come gather 'round people, wherever you roam, and admit that it's time to buy a new smartphone. And if you're after the one which we've named as best phone, that's the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Okay, I'll save you the harmonica solo and get down to brass tacks: Optus has served up a couple of fantastic offers right now for those in the market for a new Galaxy S25 handset — the only catch is you'll have to stay connected to an eligible 24 or 36 month Optus plan.
If you're willing to do that, you'll not only save yourself AU$250 from the overall cost of your handset repayments, you'll also have the opportunity to pick up Samsung's recent Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (valued at AU$649) for AU$0 when you add a AU$10 p/m watch plan to your purchase for the duration of your contract.
For those who've misplaced their calculator, that's a total saving of AU$899, which is exceptionally good value — especially when you consider that the Galaxy S25 lineup only released in Australia last week.
When it comes to monthly cost, your cheapest option is to go on a 36-month plan, with handset repayments starting at AU$31.90 p/m for the entry-level Galaxy S25 with 256GB of storage.
If three years is too long for you to commit to one phone, you may want to consider a 24-month plan instead, with handset repayments starting at AU$47.85 p/m for the same handset.
This offer is valid until April 6, 2025, so you've got some time to decide before jumping into a new long-term mobile plan. To see the discounted handset repayment costs of each Galaxy S25 model, click on the deal below.
Optus | Get AU$250 off when activating a 24 or 36 month plan + Galaxy Watch 7 for AU$0 when you add a watch plan
Optus is giving customers a AU$250 discount on the total cost of each S25 device over the course of a 24 or 36-month plan. Additionally, you can get a Galaxy Watch 7 for AU$0 when you tack on a AU$10 p/m watch plan to the above contracts. This offer is valid until April 6, 2025.
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leak claims big design changes could be on the way — what we know
Samsung Galaxy S25 users are facing charging issues — what you need to know