Vodafone's new double-data SIM deal gets you a whopping 720GBp/m for under AU$60

Vodafone is on a roll as of late — not only did the telco more than double its network coverage in Australia, its now doubled the amount of data included in Small, Medium and Large SIM-only mobile plans. What's more, Vodafone is also offering a AU$10 p/m discount on on each of the plans for the first 12 months — a saving of AU$120 over the first year of service. While the AU$10 p/m discount will evaporate after the first 12 months, the double data will stay indefinitely for as long as you stay connected.

Vodafone's mobile plans already boasted bigger data allowances than similarly priced plans from Telstra and Optus, but now the telco has taken things to a whole new level. Right now, the Small SIM Only plan will get you 50GB 100GB of monthly data for only AU$49 AU$39 p/m, which works out to just AU$0.39 per GB.

That should be more than enough data for most users, but if you're looking to kick things up a notch, you could opt for the Medium SIM Only plan, which now provides 180GB 360GB of monthly data for only AU$59 AU$49 p/m.

Still not enough data for you? Okay bigshot, how about the Large SIM Only plan, which gets you a whopping 360GB 720GB of monthly data for the ludicrously low price of AU$69 AU$59 p/m? Seriously, that's only AU$0.08 per GB, and you'd have to work pretty bloody hard to burn through that much mobile data over the course of a month.

So if you're looking for an affordable phone plan that offers an obscene amount of monthly data, your best bet right in Australia right now is Vodafone. And, now that the telco has increased its network's reach by 150%, you no longer have to worry about non-existent reception across regional Australia.

Anyway, enough talk — you can find out more about Vodafone's double data SIM-only plans by clicking on one of the options below.