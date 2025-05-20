Galaxy S25 FE camera specs leak — and it looks pretty disappointing

Another leak, more disappointment for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Over on X, regular tipster Yogesh Brar posted a simple tweet revealing some specs for the cameras that should feature on Samsung's next budget S-series phone.

For those looking for an upgrade, don't expect one. Brar's specs for the rear cameras are the exact same as last year's Samsung Galaxy S24 FE which featured a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra wide and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

The only update the S25 FE cameras might get is on the front-facing lens which bumps up to 12MP from 10MP.

More of the same

(Image credit: Future)

It's unfortunate news coupled with an earlier leak from April that claimed the S25 FE would featuring the same Exynos 2400e as last year's phone.

In general, Samsung's FE phones are budget-friendly handsets released a few months after the mainline Galaxy S-series devices. Usually, they offer lower power for a lower price. Last year's S24 FE model though was nearly on a par with the Samsung Galaxy S24 while costing $200 less.

So far, the rumor mill is painting a picture of a phone that shares some key components with a phone that already exists. Hopefully, there will be some bigger differences when the phone is expected to launch in October.

