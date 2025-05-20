Samsung OLED TVs are about to get even better for gaming — here's how

Samsung OLED TVs are already among the best TVs you can buy, but they're about to get even better for dedicated gamers.

According to a FlatpanelsHD, the brand just announced that Nvidia G-Sync compatibility is coming to its 2025 OLED TV lineup, including the recently released Samsung S95F flagship.

What is Nvidia G-Sync?

Nvidia G-Sync is a proprietary technology that synchronizes the refresh rate of a display with a device's frame rate. In doing so, it minimizes visual artifacts like screen tearing and stutter, thereby allowing for much smoother gameplay.

If this tech sounds familiar, that's because it operates similarly to Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), a standardized version of the technology, as well as FreeSync, AMD's proprietary version of it.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The feature is important for gamers who use their TV as a monitor for high-end PCs that tap Nvidia GPUs.

Using a TV like the Samsung S95F for PC gaming would also allow users to take advantage of the TV's 165Hz native refresh rate. Even the aforementioned consoles max out at 4K/120Hz.

Currently, only a handful of TVs are officially certified by Nvidia as being G-Sync compatible, but this includes LG-branded OLED TVs like the recently released LG C5 as well as the brand's flagship, the LG G5 OLED.

When is G-Sync coming to Samsung OLEDs?

(Image credit: Future)

While an official timetable has not been made public, according to Samsung, the flagship S95F will be the first of its OLED TVs to receive G-Sync compatibility in an upcoming firmware update sometime in the coming months.

Samsung's other 2025 OLED TVs — the mid-range S90F and the entry-level S85F — are set to receive the update sometime later this year.

If you consider yourself a dedicated gamer and were holding out to buy one of the best OLED TVs this year, I would consider this another possible point in Samsung's favor.

However, if you do most (or all) of your gaming on a console, G-Sync compatibility probably doesn't need to be at the top of your wish list.

