Amazon’s Spring Sale drops the Samsung Galaxy S25 to $734 — its lowest price ever!

Hurry and grab the best Samsung flagship for most users now

Amazon Spring Sale Galaxy S25
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and you can now grab one of the best phones on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S25, for its lowest price ever!

Currently, you can pick up the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S25 for $734 at Amazon, which is a 15% discount off of the usual price of $859. Alternatively, you can grab the 128GB Galaxy S25 for $699, a 13% discount from the base price of $799. Both deals cover the Navy, Icyblue, Mint and Silver Shadow color options.

Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25: was $859 now $734 at Amazon

Featuring an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, triple camera setup and a wealth of improved AI features, the Galaxy S25 remains one of our favorite phones right now.

This is an incredible discount on the newly-launched phone, and in our Galaxy S25 review we had a lot to praise about the phone but the biggest pro for us was the wealth of new and improved AI features.

The Galaxy S25 is, currently, the only Samsung phone with access to the new One UI 7 update. That means you'll instantly have access to the new and improved home screen and Camera app, as well as the more powerful Galaxy AI and the very helpful Now Bar.

All of this is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip which manages to outperform even the iPhone 16's A18 Pro chip in certain areas. The new chip also helps to push the 4,000 mAh battery to the limit, with the phone lasting a pretty astounding 15 hours and 43 minutes in the Tom's Guide battery rundown test.

One top of that, the Galaxy S25 comes with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 10MP 3x telephoto camera and a 12MP front camera too. While this might be the same camera setup as the Galaxy S24, Samsung has improved how it processes the image to help the pictures look more realistic.

It's easily the top device in Samsung's range, and being able to grab one for only $734 is a real steal. If you do take advantage of this deal, we also have a list of some of the best Galaxy S25 cases to help keep your new phone safe and looking its best.

