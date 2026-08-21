iPhone Ultra vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max: Here’s the one I’m putting my money on

Like a lot of phone nerds I know, I've been waiting years to see what Apple could do with a foldable phone — and that reality may soon be here with the iPhone Ultra. However, it’s going to take more than just novel engineering and a new form factor to pull me away from its top-of-the-line flagship.

I know a lot of people may face this dilemma next month, if rumors turn out to be true about Apple’s iPhone event happening September 9. That’s why I’m exploring this iPhone Ultra vs. iPhone 18 Pro Max debate to tell you their biggest selling points based on the leaks and rumors.

Clearly, the traditional flagship design isn't broken, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max is poised to deliver all the marquee features I rely on day in and day out: unmatched battery endurance, top-notch camera performance, and relentless reliability. For Apple, though, the iPhone Ultra could finally give the Pro Max its toughest challenge to date.

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Real productivity could finally arrive

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After testing out many of the best foldable phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Motorola Razr Fold, there’s no denying how the iPhone Ultra presents itself as the ultimate productivity workhorse. It’s tipped to pack a massive 7.8-inch main display that inherently is better suited for getting work done than the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s 6.9-inch screen.

That 7.8-inch display could finally bring real, side-by-side multitasking to an iPhone for the first time

I’m not just referring to how it has an overwhelming size advantage for watching videos, but how that 7.8-inch display could finally bring real, side-by-side multitasking to an iPhone for the first time. If Apple somehow sneaks multitasking into iOS 27, it could theoretically be accessible to the iPhone 18 Pro Max — but it would be forced to stack them on top of one another when the orientation is in portrait.

Just as crucial, though, is the exterior screen experience of the iPhone Ultra. Unlike the wide, hefty footprint of the iPhone 18 Pro Max, the Ultra’s outer cover display is significantly narrower and easier to maneuver with one hand. That means quick-fire tasks — like snappy text responses and accepting calendar invites — would feel far more agile, giving the Ultra the edge whether it’s opened up or kept shut.

Catering to vloggers versus robust utility

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It’s often said that the best camera is the one you have with you. So if I had to pick between the triple-camera setup of the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the rumored dual-camera system of the iPhone Ultra, it’s a no-brainer which one I'd want in my pocket.

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That’s because I still value the versatility of a dedicated triple-lens system above almost anything else, and that is where these two diverge. All leaks point to a dual-camera setup on the iPhone Ultra, which trades zoom range for creator-first utility.

Similar to other book-style foldables, the iPhone Ultra gains an edge by leveraging its outer cover screen as a live viewfinder for the rear cameras. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is the perfect example of this with its new Creator Suite.

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Framing up solo vlogging shots is way easier with a foldable because you get an instant preview, whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max would have to rely on add-ons like the Insta360 Snap or Dockcase Selfix iPhone case.

Yet for all of the Ultra's vlogging cleverness, the iPhone 18 Pro Max should be the definitive choice for serious creators. Between a true optical zoom telephoto lens that pulls in distant subjects and the rumored addition of a variable aperture, the iPhone 18 Pro Max offers a level of optical flexibility and creative command that a dual-camera foldable simply cannot match.

A shared chip, but a clear endurance winner

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Under the hood, this matchup is expected to be a dead heat because the iPhone Ultra and iPhone 18 Pro Max are tipped to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip. This means raw computing power and graphics rendering should be identical in real-world use. If there’s one thing Apple consistently gets right, it's keeping processing performance uniform across its lineup — and I have no doubt it’ll be the same here.

Battery endurance, however, is a different story. While the Ultra is likely to split its power supply across a dual-battery design to accommodate its folding hinge, the iPhone 18 Pro Max benefits from a unibody design that should pack a massive battery of 5,567 mAh compared with 4,883 for the iPhone Ultra.

Combine that larger capacity with a single 6.9-inch display, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max is almost guaranteed to last longer on our battery drain test and likely make our best phone battery life list.

Why the iPhone 18 Pro Max gets my vote for now

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Software is where this battle will ultimately be won or lost for me. The single biggest factor that could sway me toward the iPhone Ultra is how Apple pulls off the holy grail of foldable phones: dynamic layouts with the interface. If iOS 27 indeed solves the persistent problems I’ve run into on Android foldables — namely poor app scaling, awkward aspect ratio letterboxing, and clunky orientation transitions — it would make an incredibly compelling case over the traditional iPhone 18 Pro Max experience.

If that’s not enough to consider, there’s also the financial reality of how much I’m willing to pay for an unproven foldable. While the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to arrive at a higher premium than its predecessor, a massive price jump could persuade me to look toward the Ultra instead. Rumors hint at a price hike of upward of $350 on the Pro Max, which is excessive to say the least — though a modest $100 to $200 increase would keep my interest.

Still, $2,000 seems to be the current sweet spot for book-style foldables, and the latest leaks suggest the Ultra could land well north of that, approaching $2,500. If the pricing gap between them ends up around $1,000, my pick would easily remain faithful to the iPhone 18 Pro Max for its proven formula and class-leading performance.

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