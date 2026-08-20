I don’t use AI to write my emails — here’s how I use it to manage my inbox instead

When my grandfather would write me while I was away at school, he would end each letter with, "It's been fun to visit with you for a few minutes." That's the way I still feel about any correspondance -- it's a way to visit with someone regardless of how quick or meaningless.



And now that Claude can not only draft an email but send it, I feel like that's just another AI feature I simply don't need. However, I feel differently about everything surrounding that conversation.

There’s nothing personal about sorting newsletters, searching for a buried attachment or rereading a 20-message thread to work out what everyone decided. These are the jobs that could easily consume my day, and I’m more than happy to hand some of them to AI.

Features such as Google’s AI Inbox and AI Overviews in Gmail can identify priority messages, summarize conversations and answer questions about information scattered across multiple emails. I still write my own replies, but I spend much less time figuring out which ones I need to send.

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Here are five ways AI can make your inbox easier to manage without writing a single email for you.

1. Show you what needs your attention

(Image credit: Google)

Most inboxes present every unread email as one more thing demanding your attention. A message from someone waiting on a decision can sit beside a sale announcement, an automated receipt and a newsletter you might read later.

Google’s AI Inbox is designed to separate those signals. It surfaces top priorities and groups together topics you may need to catch up on, giving you a more focused starting point than a long chronological list.

This is particularly helpful when I return to my inbox after being away from it. Instead of opening messages one by one to see what happened, I can begin with the conversations Gmail has identified as important.

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AI won’t always understand your priorities perfectly, so keep that in mind. A routine-looking message may matter because of the person who sent it or something discussed outside email. I still scan the rest of my inbox, but I no longer have to treat every unread message as equally urgent.

2. Summarize a long email thread

(Image credit: Gemini)

Few things make me want to close Gmail faster than opening a thread with dozens of new replies.

Some messages repeat information from earlier in the conversation. Others branch into separate discussions, and the detail you need may be buried somewhere in the middle. By the time you reach the bottom, it’s easy to forget what prompted the exchange in the first place.

Gmail’s AI Overviews can summarize long conversations, pulling together the key points and recent replies. This gives me enough context to understand what the thread is about and where I should start reading.

I don’t rely on the summary when I need an exact quote, firm deadline or final decision. AI can miss a qualification or flatten a disagreement between two people into a cleaner consensus than the thread supports. For anything consequential, I go back to the original messages.

The summary still saves time because it directs me to the parts of the conversation that need closer attention.

3. Find an email when you can’t remember the keywords

(Image credit: dennizn/Shutterstock)

This one is a life saver for me. With three kids, there is always a form or permission slip that I need to not miss. And while traditional search works when you know what you're searching for, sometimes all I have is a date or name. Unfortunately, that isn’t usually how I remember email.

I may remember that someone recommended an app or sent me a meeting date without recalling who said it. Sometimes I know an attachment arrived but have no idea what the file was called. That can lead to several rounds of searching with slightly different keywords.

AI search allows you to describe the information instead. In Gmail, you can ask a natural-language question, and Gemini can use relevant messages to generate an answer or surface the conversations containing it.

You might ask, “What date did we agree on for the interview?” or “Who sent me information about the new subscription?” The wording doesn’t have to match the original email.

As with summaries, I open the source message before using the information. The advantage is reaching it without having to remember how someone phrased the subject line three weeks ago.

4. Pull out action items and deadlines

(Image credit: Google)

An email doesn’t need to contain the words “action item” to give you something else to do.

A request may appear at the end of a long update. Someone might mention a deadline in passing or ask a question halfway through a message covering several unrelated subjects. Read it too quickly and the request disappears beneath everything that arrived afterward. That drives me crazy! However, AI can scan a conversation for outstanding questions, dates and tasks. You can ask Gemini which messages require a response, what you agreed to send or whether a thread contains an upcoming deadline.

This is one of the most useful ways to catch up after a busy stretch. I’d never treat that picture as a definitive to-do list. A missed deadline matters far more than a few saved minutes, so I check the original messages before adding anything to my calendar. AI acts as a second pass, catching details that could otherwise remain buried.

5. Bring related conversations together

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One project rarely stays inside one neat email thread. The initial discussion may have one subject line, the scheduling conversation another and the follow-up a third. Add several participants and forwarded messages, and the information becomes scattered across your inbox.

AI can identify relationships between those conversations even when they don’t share the same wording. Instead of opening one thread and searching separately for the rest, you can ask for the latest information about a topic or project.

AI can work with the inbox I actually have, including the conversations I forgot to file correctly.

It still requires oversight. Two projects may have similar names, or the same person may email you about unrelated subjects. I check which messages informed an answer before assuming AI has assembled the right set.

Bottom line: I want AI handling the clutter, not the conversation

AI-generated replies will probably become harder to avoid as email providers place them directly beneath our messages. For some people, they remove the stress of writing and make communication faster. I understand the appeal.

They just aren’t the feature I need. Choosing my own words takes a little longer, but it preserves the reason for sending an email in the first place. The administrative work surrounding that exchange is where I’m happy to save time.

Do you use AI to save time with your inbox? Let me know in the comments.

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