I thought the Genesis GV90's pillarless coach doors were a concept fantasy — I was completely wrong

When I saw the Genesis Neolun concept at the New York International Auto Show two years ago, I never expected those B-pillar-less coach doors to make it onto a real vehicle. I mean, removing the middle center post of a massive SUV to create a wide-open living space? It was absolutely reasonable to think this design would get scrapped the second real-world safety tests entered the conversation.

Yet, I found myself inside San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts watching a production-ready Genesis GV90 Neolun open all its doors in unison, revealing five feet of completely unblocked space with zero. center. pillar. in. sight.

My very first question was the obvious one: how does this flagship not fold in half if you get T-boned? I proceeded to spend time in presentations and panels to get the answer, in case you too were curious why we don’t see more SUVs with coach doors out on the road.

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How to build a B-pillar without an traditional B-pillar

Genesis calls the hidden structural magic 'Neolun Arch Gate'. Essentially, it built the structural B-pillar inside the doors. The second the doors close shut, high-strength dual steel beams and heavy-duty impact hooks interlock straight into the roof and floor sills. In other words, they literally lock together to establish the level of safety a B-pillar structure typically enforces.

Because the door has to push outward on hinges before swinging open, Genesis stress-tested different cast iron and aluminum alloys to find the exact thickness needed at all points throughout the frame to support that heavy sliding and rotating motion.

The GV90’s safety innovations extend beyond re-engineering coach doors. The cabin is wrapped in a hidden roll cage with a frame 1.5 times thicker than a normal car, packed with steel tubes and structural foam that Genesis said is inspired by race cars.

And if a crash does still cause a rollover, the world’s first Roof Airbag (one of 12 total airbags in the GV90) deploys directly across the panoramic glass ceiling.

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The payoff: an open-concept living room on wheels

So what is the point of all of these design feats? For Genesis, it’s about presenting an innovative cabin experience as the centerpiece of luxury to, in part, celebrate the young brand’s 10-year anniversary.

Tap a button on the door, and the motorized front seats smoothly swivel 180 degrees to face the back row, turning the car into an open-concept lounge complete with radiant-heated real wood floors.

There will be a few GV90 variants, including a 4-seat "Executive Suite" with a built-in refrigerator and pop-out tables, as well as a standard version with conventional doors. But when another journalist asked one of the lead designers if these impossible coach doors would ever trickle down to smaller Genesis models, he gave an emphatic "no" (though he smirked and added, "miracles can happen").

No gas, no hybrids, and a massive price tag

(Image credit: Future)

During executive roundtables, Genesis also confirmed that the GV90 is strictly a full-electric vehicle built on their new eMP platform. There are zero plans for a gas engine or hybrid powertrain.

I already posted a quick video from the GV90’s reveal moment, and the single biggest complaint in my TikTok comments is the lack of a hybrid or gas option. Users are concerned the 124-kWh battery pack’s 310-mile range estimate will dip considerably once you pack a bunch of people and party supplies inside.

Combine this all-electric setup with an expected price tag starting around $100,000 for the base model and scaling anywhere from $150,000 to $250,000 for the fully-loaded coach-door Executive Suite, and Genesis is carving out a very specific, ultra-exclusive market segment ahead of the GV90's expected US release around 2028.

But I want to know if the lack of a hybrid option is a total dealbreaker for you in a flagship? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

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