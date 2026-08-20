I have 5 theories about ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ season 2 — and they get pretty wild

“IT: Welcome to Derry” was easily my favorite show of 2025. I’ve always been a huge fan of this franchise, from Andy Muschietti’s movies to Stephen King’s original novel, so getting to spend eight episodes digging deeper into the history of Derry and Pennywise was basically horror fan heaven for me.

The prequel series takes us back to 1962, decades before the events of “IT,” following a group of children and their families as they uncover the terrifying force that has haunted Derry for generations. And clearly, I wasn’t the only one hooked. When the series debuted on HBO Max in October 2025, it attracted 5.7 million viewers in its first three days, making it the platform’s third-biggest series premiere at the time.

After months of waiting, HBO has now officially confirmed that “Welcome to Derry” is coming back for season 2. Even better, we already know it will take us another 27 years into the past, to 1935 during the Great Depression, where the story will centre on the infamous Bradley Gang massacre from King’s novel. And with Derry’s history leaving plenty of room for speculation, I’ve got five theories about where the story could go next.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer (UK) Welcome to Theory Thursday, a new series where I dive into the wildest fan theories, connect the biggest clues, and share my predictions about what could be coming next in film and TV. Today, we’re exploring theories surrounding “IT: Welcome to Derry” season 2, since it has now been officially confirmed.

Top 5 theories

1. The time loop and predestination paradox

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer / HBO)

The main theory for season 2 comes from what we learn about time in the season 1 finale, “Winter Fire.” During the final confrontation on the frozen lake, Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) tells Marge Truman (Matilda Lawler) that her future son, Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), will help destroy it in 2016. It also says that its death is happening at the same time as its birth, showing that Pennywise experiences time differently from humans.

Because of this, some theories suggest that the series’ reverse timeline shows Pennywise trying to stop the Losers’ Club before they are even born. By going back from 1962 to 1935 and then 1908, Pennywise is essentially trying to destroy their family lines before they can produce the people who will eventually defeat it.

This creates a time loop connected to Stephen King’s concept of Ka, the idea that certain events are destined to happen. The Losers’ Club is essentially a destined group, or Ka-tet, guided by powerful cosmic forces such as Gan and Maturin. Because of this, Pennywise’s attempts to change the past may actually help create the future it is trying to prevent.

For example, Pennywise’s actions in 1962 contribute to the trauma and events that eventually lead Marge to name her son Richie after Rich Santos (Arian S. Cartaya). In the same way, the events of 1935 may not stop the Losers from being born. Instead, they could create the experiences, relationships, and family connections that ultimately lead to Pennywise’s destruction in 2016.

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2. The targeted ancestral purge

(Image credit: BROOKE PALMER/WARNER BROS.)

After confirming that Marge Truman is Richie Tozier’s mother, another major theory looks at how the 1935 storyline could connect to the grandparents and ancestors of the Losers’ Club. Since 1935 takes place 54 years before the film’s events in 1989, the season could show what happened to the families of Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Martell), Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer), and Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis) before the Losers were born.

In King’s novel, Bill Denbrough’s grandfather witnessed the violence surrounding the Bradley Gang. Because of this, season 2 could feature a young member of the Denbrough family and show how the family’s trauma began. This could help explain the experiences that later shape Bill and his determination to avenge Georgie.

The same could apply to the Kaspbrak and Marsh families. The events of 1935 could reveal the beginnings of the abuse, fear, and psychological problems that continue through their families decades later.

Another theory goes even further, saying that the Bradley Gang’s arrival in Derry was not a coincidence. Pennywise may have deliberately brought them to Derry because some of the gang members, or people helping them, were connected by blood to future members of the Losers’ Club. Pennywise may use the gang’s violent encounter with Derry residents as an opportunity to target and eliminate the ancestors of the people who will eventually defeat it.

3. The scapegoat and Derry’s shared guilt

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer / HBO)

Of course, since season 2 will revolve around the Bradley Gang massacre, a lot of theories are based around what could happen in the show and how different it might be from Pennywise’s usual attacks. This event involves an entire crowd of Derry residents taking part in a violent massacre.

In King’s novel, dozens of ordinary people, including shop workers, pharmacists, and police officers, attack the Bradley Gang’s vehicle, firing hundreds of bullets at them. Witnesses even claim they saw a clown in a silk suit floating near the windows and firing alongside the crowd. Because of this, some people believe season 2 could move away from the usual suburban horror and instead explore mass hysteria and mob violence during the Great Depression.

This theory actually uses the idea of the “scapegoat mechanism,” where people blame an outside group for their own problems. The struggling people of 1935 Derry may have projected their fear, anger, and frustration onto the gang, turning them into targets for their violence. Pennywise may therefore be doing more than simply eating people. It could be encouraging the worst parts of human nature, feeding on the fear, hatred, and violence of the community itself.

4. Pillar containment and the macroverse

(Image credit: HBO)

Season 1 expanded the franchise’s mythology by introducing the Shokopiwah story of the Galloo, an ancient entity that came to Earth millions of years ago inside a crystal-like meteor. According to the lore, ancient shamans used pieces of the meteor to create 13 sacred pillars around what would become Derry. These pillars formed a magical barrier that trapped Pennywise in the area.

It’s possible that season 2 could show the pillars being damaged or weakened. Construction, mining, or other projects during the Great Depression might accidentally damage one of the stones. This could explain why Pennywise became so powerful in 1935 that it was able to influence the entire town, eventually leading to the violent Bradley Gang massacre.

Another part of the theory connects the story to Stephen King’s The Dark Tower universe. Fans have noticed similarities between the pillars trapping Pennywise and the magical beams and guardians that protect reality from the Todash Darkness. Season 2 could introduce more of these supernatural guardians, including ancestors of characters connected to "The Shining," such as Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk). They may have secretly worked to repair the barrier and stop Pennywise from spreading beyond Derry.

5. Bob Gray’s untold story

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer / HBO)

The final major theory focuses on Bob Gray and the origins of Pennywise’s Dancing Clown persona. Season 1 already gave us flashbacks to the real Bob Gray, revealing him as a carnival performer and the father of Ingrid Kersh (Madeleine Stowe) before Pennywise took his form.

With season 2 moving back to 1935, we could see more flashbacks to Bob and his connection to Pennywise, potentially filling in some of the gaps left by season 1. The Great Depression era was also a time when traveling carnivals and circuses remained popular, giving the entity plenty of opportunities to use Bob’s identity and clown persona to lure children.

Rather than simply showing how Pennywise became the clown, season 2 could explore why the entity chose Bob Gray’s appearance and how it continued using his identity decades after his death. This could also deepen the connection between Pennywise, Ingrid and the Kersh family, while giving us more of the tragic story behind the face the entity eventually made its own.

What we actually know about ‘Welcome to Derry’ season 2

(Image credit: HBO)

Beyond the theories, there are a few things we already know about “IT: Welcome to Derry” season 2. Following season 1’s 1962 storyline, the new season jumps back another 27 years to 1935, during the height of the Great Depression. Executive producer Andy Muschietti has described the new season as having a much “grittier and darker atmosphere.” The story will focus more on runaways, orphans, and struggling townspeople trying to survive during the economic crisis.

The main event of season 2 is expected to be the Bradley Gang Massacre, one of the major historical events from Stephen King’s original IT novel. A group of Depression-era bank robbers known as the Bradley Gang arrives in Derry to buy ammunition, only for the situation to descend into horrific violence as Pennywise feeds on the town’s fear. Pennywise will remain the central supernatural threat, with Bill Skarsgård returning to the role.

With the story jumping back 27 years, season 2 is also expected to introduce a new main cast, following an older generation of characters living in 1930s Derry. Casting has not yet been announced, and HBO has not confirmed an official release date. Production is expected to begin in late 2026, though, which could put the premiere sometime in late 2027 or early 2028.

"IT: Welcome to Derry" is streaming on HBO Max

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