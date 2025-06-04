Don’t wait! This Pixel 8 Pro deal for $499 includes a Pixel Watch 2 and case

I love how last year’s flagship phones are discounted heavily, but what’s even better is when you get some freebies included with your purchase. That’s exactly what Google’s offering right now for a limited time with its Pixel 8 Pro bundle deal.

Normally $999 on its own, you can pick up the Pixel 8 Pro for $599 at the Google Store thanks to an instant $300 off discount. Also included with this offer is a free Pixel 8 Pro case and Pixel Watch 2 to go along with your Pixel 8 Pro. You get all of this for $599, which is a steal when you consider how the Pixel Watch sells for $299 and the case for $34.

Free Case + Pixel Watch 2 Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $599 at Google Store EMEA Google's offering the Pixel 8 Pro for $599, which also comes with a free Pixel Watch 2 and case for the phone. You'll have everything you need with this deal, including the ability to use all the AI features with the Pixel 8 Pro to save you time.

I used the Pixel 8 Pro for more than 6 months, which for someone who reviews phones for a living is absurdly long to stick with a single phone for that much time, but for good reason. First of all, it’s my favorite AI phone because it introduced a slew of practical features that show off the power of AI. One in particular that continues to amuse me is its Call Screen feature, which allows Google Assistant to take phone calls on my behalf — complete with contextual responses that the assistant comes up with after listening to the caller.

There’s also all the transcription and summarization magic it does that takes away the hassle of jotting down notes for a meeting, in addition to the various AI-assisted photo editing tools it offers. I can’t tell you the countless amount of times I’ve relied on Magic Editor to use generative AI to fill in blank spots I’ve selected to delete in my photos. I’ve also put the Pixel 8 Pro’s triple cameras to the test, proving to me it’s still a best camera phone contender.

This deal also comes with the Pixel Watch 2, but not just the standard version. Instead, you’re getting one with LTE connectivity — which effectively can work independently on its own once the cellular service is activated. Meaning, you’ll be able to ditch your phone and use the Pixel Watch 2 to track your outdoor runs while streaming music directly from your watch to a pair of wireless earbuds. I also like the idea of having cellular connectivity with the Pixel Watch 2 to make phone calls and send text messages.

For the $599 price tag Google’s asking for this deal, I think it’s an excellent offer — more so when the Pixel 8 Pro still has one of the best software support around. You’ll get the latest Android updates for years to come.