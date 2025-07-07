Google Pixel 9a just dropped to its lowest ever price for Prime Day — now $449
Save $50 on one of the best cheap phones
The Google Pixel 9a is already the cheapest phone in Google's portfolio, but you don't necessarily have to pay full price for it. Despite the phone only being a few months old, it's already been on sale a couple of times — and the price has dropped again for Prime Day 2025.
You can pick up the Pixel 9a for just $449 over at Amazon, which is a $50 saving on the original list price. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this phone, which offers an excellent AI experience for a fraction of the cost of other Pixel phones.
One of the best cheap phones is now down to its lowest ever price, with $50 off the list price. Best of all, this is unlocked, which means you won't be stuck on a specific carrier if you don't want to be. All to let you enjoy great cameras, solid battery life and access to some of the best AI phone features around for less.
One of my favorite things about the Pixel 9a design is that Google managed to reduce the camera bump to almost nothing — and without making the phone ludicrously thick. There's still a tiny bump, so it's not completely flush, but it certainly makes the phone look a lot nicer when combined with the flat-edged design.
It's not all about the looks, though. The Pixel 9a also benefits from the super-bright 6.3-inch Actua display, the same camera prowess you'd expect from all Pixel phones, as well as access to all of Google's best AI features.
While the Gemini Advanced trial may only be a month long, the Tensor G4 chipset allows all the best new AI features from the Pixel 9 to run on the Pixel 9a as well.
Battery life is also pretty solid, lasting just over 13 hours during our testing, and slightly faster 23W wired charging speeds. However, wireless charging is rather slow and limited to 7.5W. So bear that in mind.
The best part about the Pixel 9a is its price, and with its cost dropping even lower for Prime Day, one of the best cheap phones just got even cheaper. Better still, because it's unlocked, you retain all the freedom of not locking your phone to a specific carrier or data plan.
For even more deals worth checking out, we'll keep up to date in our Amazon Prime Day live blog.
