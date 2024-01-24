What is the Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress and should you buy it in the Presidents' Day sales?

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux is a recent addition to Beatyrest’s impressive luxury mattress collection that, on the face of it, offers the very latest in support, comfort and cooling technology — but is it worth the luxury price tag?

Like the Saatva Classic, which consistently tops our best mattress buying guide, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux is a luxury innerspring that also offers a fully customizable sleep surface. Much like the Saatva Classic, which has three different firmness levels to choose from, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux has four different firmness levels, ranging from Plush to Extra Firm.

However, there’s also the option to add a plush pillow top to each firmness level, which adds an additional cloud-like sleep surface. You can also choose between the Anchor Island range and the Coral Island range, both of which are designed to provide cooling, but with the latter offering slightly more advanced cooling technology. These customizable features means that the Beautyrest Harmony Lux is comfortable and supportive for pretty much all sleep styles.

You can buy a medium queen size Beautyrest Harmony Lux for $1,399 at Beautyrest , which is its full MSRP. Sales from Beautyrest are rare and are a touch on the conservative side, but they do happen. You can expect savings of up to $300, which we hope to see recreated during the upcoming Presidents’ Day mattress sales . But is the Beautyrest Harmony Lux actually worth buying? Let’s find out.

The BeautyRest Harmony Lux mattress: At a glance

Reasons for Four different levels of firmness

Excellent temperature regulation

Outstanding motion isolation

Sturdy edge support

White glove delivery Reasons against Slight heat retention in standard model

Beautyrest is part of the Serta Simmons Bedding group, which have been making mattresses in the US since 1870. So with over a century of mattress-making experience under their belt, we can safely assume that they know a thing or two about crafting quality beds — and the Beautyrest Harmony Lux is no exception. However, Beautyrest only started selling their beds online in 2019, which means they are relative newcomers to the online mattress market.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

As you'd expect from one of the best luxury mattresses , the Beautyrest Harmony Lux is an innerspring hybrid crafted from a combination of coils and premium foam. It’s also fully customizable, offering an impressive four different firmness levels, ranging from the Plush — a sumptuously soft yet supportive sleep surface made with side sleepers in mind, to the Extra Firm — an ultra supportive mattress that will appeal to back and stomach sleepers. This level of customization would give the Saatva Classic, our best hybrid mattress overall, a run for its money. (Read our Saatva Classic mattress review for more).

Beautyrest Harmony Lux: Specs Type: Hybrid innerspring

Trial period: 10 night sleep trial

Warranty: 10 years

Price: from $1,299 at Beautyrest

Height: up to 15” - 15.75”

Firmness: Plush — Extra Firm

User review rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

There’s also the option of upgrading your purchase by adding a Plush Pillow Top, which adds a cloud-like sleep surface that elevates you slightly from the mattress. Regardless of what firmness level you opt for, support is provided by way of its exclusive to Beautyrest T2 pocketed coil technology, containing 40% more individually wrapped coils than other Beautyrest mattress ranges. This results in outstanding head to toe support and advanced motion isolation, which means greater overall comfort and less disturbance for restless sleepers.

Both the standard Anchor Island and the Coral Island range provide a certain degree of cooling, but hot sleepers might be better off paying the $400 - $600 (depending on mattress size) for the Coral Island range’s targeted temperature regulation.

Prices start at $1,299 for a twin size Beautyrest Harmony Lux in the standard Anchor Island model , which is almost dollar to dollar with the Saatva Classic, which starts at $1,295 at full MSRP. Let’s take a closer look at the Beautyrest Harmony Lux breakdown.

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress: Prices and deals

As a luxury mattress, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux sits in the mid-range end of the premium price category and is relatively competitively priced for a mattress of this quality and with these levels of customizable features. Let’s look at the prices of each size:

Twin: $1,299

Twin XL: $1,329

Full: $1,379

Queen: $1,399

King: $1,799

Cal King: $1,799

The best time to buy a new mattress will always be during major sale events, which is when most brands offer reductions on their MSRP. Right now, you'll pay full MSRP for a Beautyrest Harmony Lux.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux: From $1,299 at Beautyrest

Beautyrest sales are few and far between, and right now you'll pay full MSRP for a Harmony Lux. However, mattress purchase makes you eligible for 50% off two Beautyrest pillows of your choice. While this isn't hugely enticing (unless you were planning on buying new pillows anyway), we have previously seen savings of up to $300 on the Harmony Lux. With Presidents’ Day around the corner, we would like to see these levels of savings recreated — or, better yet, topped.

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress: Design and materials

Cover made from recycled materials

Plant-based cooling technology

Individually wrapped innersprings for advanced motion isolation

Starting with the outer layer, the Beautyrest’s cover is made from up to 60 recycled plastic bottles, so you know that this is a mattress that packs a sustainable punch. The eco-friendly theme continues through to the cooling foam layer, which utilizes plant-based cooling technology. The Coral Island range uses the same technology, but in addition to another two carbon-fiber infused layers of cooling foam for advanced temperature regulation.

Next up, there’s Beautyrest’s patented ActiveResponse premium memory foam layer that has been designed to contour the body and provide pressure relieving support. Then we have the double-stranded, individually wrapped pocketed coils that provide head to toe support, helping to support your sleep position however — and wherever — you choose to sleep on the mattress.

There’s 40% more coils on the Harmony Lux compared to other Beautyrest mattresses, which work together to provide advanced motion isolation and sturdy edge support. The pocketed coils also aid the overall ventilation and breathability of the mattress, helping to prevent overheating.

There is also the option to upgrade your mattress to include a Pillow Top cover, which gives a quilted, cloud-like feel to your sleep surface. Whether or not you should opt for this really comes down to personal preference and whether you enjoy the soft sink-in support of this kind. This mattress is up to 15.75” high (depending on which model you opt for) with the Pillow Top cover, and up to 14.74” without.

This is a mattress that is delivered flat, as opposed to a vacuum packed mattress-in-a-box. Don’t worry about how you’ll get it up the stairs, though, as Beautyrest offers free White Glove Delivery with every mattress purchase, which includes the set up of your new mattress and the removal of your old one.

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress: Comfort & support

Choose from four different support levels

Option to upgrade model for advanced temperature regulation

Plush Top cover as an available add-on

With four different support levels to choose from — ranging from Plush to Extra Firm — the Beautyrest Harmony Lux will suit almost all sleeping styles. The Plush is a soft but supportive sleep surface designed to cradle and support side and back sleepers. The Medium provides additional pressure relief, which will suit all sleeping positions.

The Firm is ideal for back and stomach sleepers due to its even weight distribution, while still allowing a certain amount of sink-in support. Finally, the Extra Firm is an ultra supportive sleep surface without that sink-in feeling, which is also ideal for back and stomach sleepers. Which firmness option you opt for depends largely on your physical needs and your sleep style.

(Image credit: Beautyrest)

Support is provided by individually wrapped pocketed coils (40% more than any other Beautyrest range), which means outstanding head to toe comfort, as well as advanced motion isolation and sturdy edge support. This is excellent news for restless sleepers who share a bed, as well as those who want to sleep right up to the edge of the mattress without it dipping and collapsing.

Contouring pressure relief is delivered through the patented Beautyrest Active Response memory foam layer, which provides blissful pressure relief exactly where it’s needed while keeping the spine cradled in correct alignment, regardless of your sleep position.

We haven’t yet tested out the Beautyrest Harmony Lux, but verified consumer reviews suggest that, despite the ventilation provided by the individual pocketed coils, the standard Anchor Island model can retain a bit of heat. If you sleep particularly hot, it might be worth investing in the Coral Island model. However, that means paying an additional $400 - $600, depending on mattress size.

Should you buy the Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress?

We haven’t yet had the chance to conduct a full review on the Beautyrest Harmony Lux, but early indications are that this mattress could be a fierce Saatva Classic competitor. Buy this mattress if you’re looking for a bed with customizable support, with four firmness options to choose from, as well as the option to include a Plush Pillow Top cover for additional, cloud-like sinkage.

This mattress will appeal to restless sleepers who share a bed, thanks to its advanced motion isolation brought to you by a whopping 40% more individually wrapped pocketed coils than any other Beautyrest mattress range. These coils also provide sturdy edge support, which is key for anyone with mobility issues that need to sit safely on the edge of the bed without the mattress dipping or collapsing underneath you.

Again, this mattress is packed full of individually wrapped innersprings, which means that the entire mattress surface is supported, as opposed to zoned support in the center of the mattress only.

Both the Premier Anchor Island and the Exceptional Coral Island models boast plant-based cooling tech, but the latter boasts three cooling layers to the former’s one. Plus, the Premier Anchor Island model isn’t as cooling as we’d like. You’ll need to pay between $400 - $600 extra for the Exceptional Coral Island model, but could be a worthwhile investment if you sleep particularly hot.

The bottom line is that this mattress delivers in four key areas — it provides outstanding customizable support and pressure relief, excellent motion transfer and edge support, as well as cooling temperature regulation (provided that you opt for the Exceptional Coral Island model). However, these additional add-ons push the price into the upper levels of the premium price bracket. Plus, sales are few and far between, so you could end up having to pay full MSRP.

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux: Competitors