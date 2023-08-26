I'm a tech and gaming journalist — and I've finally achieved my perfect desk setup

I’m a tech journalist who is also an avid gamer and recreational podcaster. Because of that, I require a very specific desk setup to facilitate what I do for work and for play. I moved into my studio apartment a year ago and have slowly built up my ideal setup during that time. Now, I’ve made myself the perfect workspace for all my needs.

For fun, I wanted to share my desk setup since I’m pretty proud of it. And this post isn’t just me bragging about my stuff. I want to help give you an idea of what products could work for you and provide some inspiration for your own workspace or gaming environment.

Below is a list of everything I have for my desktop setup.

Furmax gaming desk

The best gaming desks are able to hold everything for your setup. To that end, I chose the 55-inch Furmax gaming desk. It’s made of carbon fiber plate and has grain designs on the surface. Because the desk looks so good on its own, I didn’t use the included desk mat which covers the entire desk. The sturdy metal legs keep the desk from moving or wobbling. The headphone hook and cup holder on the sides are a nice touch, as is the cable storage compartment under the desk. Also, this desk is very easy to assemble on your own.

Furmax gaming desk

Asus VG248QG gaming monitor

I could have opted for one of the best curved monitors since they help games feel more immersive and provide plenty of screen real estate for multiple windows. However, I wanted the versatility a dual monitor setup provides — hence why I got a pair of Asus VG248QG gaming monitors. With a 1080p resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, this 24-inch monitor is adept for work and for gaming.

Asus VG248QG

Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand

To hold my monitors, I use the Huano dual monitor stand. Its rigid clamp/grommet base keeps my monitors in place, while the gas spring desk arms allow me to get my monitors to my preferred viewing angles. Each arm can hold up to 14.3 pounds, which is good if your monitor is particularly heavy. It’s also easy to set up, even if you’re not especially handy.

Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand

Creative Pebble desktop speakers

The stylish Creative Pebble desktop speakers rank among the best computer speakers. They look great, sound phenomenal and don’t take up a lot of space. These small USB speakers produce a big sound that’s both rich and clear. They even have a decent amount of bass. You can get the Creative Pebble V3 or a more recent iteration, but this older version still packs a punch.

Creative Pebble V2 speakers

NZXT custom-built desktop

For the centerpiece of my desk setup, I got a custom gaming PC from NZXT. As I explained before, I got this pre-built PC instead of building my own since it was the only way I could snag an RTX 3080 Ti GPU at the time. I’ve had this rig for nearly two years and it’s still capable of handling whatever I throw at it — including heavy workloads, video and audio editing and 4K gaming at 60 fps when I play on my LG CX OLED TV. At nearly $3,000, this is the most expensive thing I own, but it’s been worth every penny. It's on par with the best gaming PCs, in my humble opinion.

NZXT custom gaming PC

Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector

The Belkin BV112050-06 12-outlet surge protector is listed in our best surge protector guide for a reason: it’s a dependable surge protector with all the outlets you could want. I love its compact size and how it can accommodate some of the larger power bricks I have connected to it. And since it’s from Belkin, I know it’ll last for years and will protect my electronics from unexpected surges.

Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

The Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro might be expensive but it’s one of the best mechanical keyboards, best gaming keyboards and best wireless keyboards out there. While a gaming keyboard, this peripheral wouldn’t look out of place in an office. The low-profile keycaps and matte chassis give the whole device an understated look, but its excellent performance and comfortable layout are really what make it work.

Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro

Logitech MX Master 3

The Logitech MX Master 3 sits at the top of our best mouse list for a reason. It's comfortable, feature-rich and lasts an amazingly long time on a single charge. This sleek gray peripheral represents everything the company has learned from previous iterations. The buttons give satisfying clicks, the grip is pleasant to hold and the horizontal thumb wheel makes scrolling through documents a breeze.

Logitech MX Master 3

Logitech Desk Mat Studio series

I used a regular mouse pad for years but decided to upgrade to a desk mat so I'd have more room to move my mouse and a nice foundation for my keyboard to rest on. Since I like Logitech, I got the company’s Studio series desk mat. This accessory is large enough for a full-sized keyboard and for your mouse. It’s also spill-resistant and doesn’t slip thanks to its rubber base. The cloth material also delivers a smooth experience when moving your mouse. I prefer it to the best gaming mouse pads.

Logitech Desk Mat Studio Series

Razer Barracuda Pro

What I like about the Razer Barracuda Pro is that it doesn’t look like one of the best gaming headsets thanks to its minimalist all-black design. These noise-canceling headphones aren’t all style and no substance either as their powerful 50mm drivers deliver punchy sound when playing games or listening to music. The headset is also comfortable enough to wear for hours.

Razer Barracuda Pro

Logitech C920 webcam

I’ve owned my Logitech C920 for ten years now and don’t see myself getting a replacement anytime soon. That’s because, after all this time, the reliable webcam still serves me well during voice conferences or podcasting. When used with the Logi Capture app, I’m able to adjust the image exactly as I want. There’s a reason people still swear by the C920 and why it's one of the best webcams even after all these years. It’s just that good.

Logitech C920

Logitech Litra Glow streaming light

Lighting is important if you want to look presentable when podcasting or video conferencing. I used a regular desk lamp before but switched to the Logitech Litra Glow streaming light. This light not only sits comfortably on top of my monitor, but it also delivers soft diffuse lighting that isn’t harsh on my eyes. Configuring its lighting settings via the Logitech G hub app is also simple.

Logitech Litra Glow streaming light

Elgato Wave 3

Microphones on webcams and the best headsets with mics are fine for video conferencing, but for podcasting and streaming, you’ll want a proper microphone to make you sound as good as possible. The Elgato Wave 3 is a studio-quality microphone that helps your voice sound crystal clear. Not only that, but its overall small footprint won’t take up much room on your desk. Plus, it just looks awesome.

Elgato Wave 3

Elgato Pop Filter

I actually don’t have a problem with plosives when I speak into microphones so I mostly buy pop filters because they look cool. However, if you need a pop filter for the Elgato Wave 3, the Elgato Pop Filter is a perfect complement to both the microphone and Elgato Wave mic arm LP.

Elgato pop filter

Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP

I used to own a Rode mic arm but ditched it for the Elgato Wave mic arm LP. The “LP” stands for low profile, which is exactly what I wanted for my desk setup. I had no trouble clasping it to my desk and I love that you can store a mic’s cable within the actual arm. The low-profile arm also provides a wide range of movement.

Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP

Otuoer sound proof foam panels

I don’t have much in the way of furniture or clutter in my studio apartment. Because of that, my voice tends to echo — which isn’t something I want to happen when recording a podcast. To that end, I bought two packs of these Otuoer sound proof foam panels. Not only do these hexagonal panels cut down echoing in my apartment, but they also look awesome behind my desk setup.

Otuoer 12 pack Sound Proof Foam Panels

Hebbza cable management kit

With so many electronics on my desk, there’s naturally a great deal of cables for me to contend with. Taking inspiration from our 5 cable management tricks piece, I bought the Hebbza cable management kit to keep my desk and work area as tidy as possible. This kit has just about everything you could need, including cable sleeves, clip holders, ties, and more. Thanks to this kit, my desk setup is as clean as possible.

Hebbza cable management kit

