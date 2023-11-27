I'm a mattress writer and here's why I advise buying an Emma bed in Cyber Monday sales

As a sleep writer, I've been tracking mattress sales from the biggest brands in the sleep industry since their early-access Black Friday deals were launched. We're now well into Cyber Monday and sales on this year's best mattresses are still going strong. A few are even stronger...

Case in point: Emma mattresses. The brand announced a time-limited bigger price drop for Cyber Monday, with extra savings compared to Black Friday. So today you can save 55% on an Emma Original at Emma Sleep whereas the discount was 45% for Black Friday. Even better, the Emma Hybrid Comfort is now 60% off at Emma Sleep, compared to a 55% saving last week. These are some of the best Cyber Monday mattress deals you'll find online today for Emma mattresses, but are these deals likely to get any cheaper?

Here I look at the Emma Original and the Emma Hybrid Comfort, their price history, and why I recommend them to certain types of sleepers shopping the Cyber Monday sales today...

Emma Original Mattress: $599 $242.10 at Emma Sleep

Best for: Side sleepers

Ready to use within one hour, the Emma Original is one of the best mattresses in a box for less. The memory foam bed is available in six sizes, from twin to Cal king, and has a medium firmness rating. The soft, plush feel makes it a great mattress for side sleepers, but our Emma Original mattress review notes that even our back- and front-sleeping testers loved it. It’s constructed from CertiPUR-US certified foam, with each layer serving a different purpose. The bottom layer of HRX foam prevents sagging, while the mid layer uses Halo Memory Foam for spinal support. It's all-foam construction means it's also great at limiting motion transfer, so couples should be able to enjoy a good night's sleep without worrying about being disturbed by a restless partner. Airgocell foam sits at the top for temperature regulation, but our testers found that the foam did retain some warmth. While their Black Friday sale knocked 45% off the Emma original, Cyber Monday has gone further and knocked 55% off instead, meaning you can get a queen size It also comes with a generous 365-night trial, 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Emma Hybrid Comfort: $739 $265.50 at Emma Sleep

Best for: front and back sleeper

If you're not a fan of the warm, sink-in 'hug' of a memory foam bed and need a mattress with more edge support, the Emma Hybrid Comfort may be a better fit for you than the Emma Original. Thanks to its slightly firmer feel than the Original, the Hybrid Comfort is particularly supportive for back or front sleepers as its HRX foam prevents the hips from dipping and causing lower back pain. It also sleeps cooler than the Original, as the addition of pocket springs promotes airflow. Side sleepers may want something softer and miss the deep contouring comfort of a memory foam. Their Cyber Monday deal has knocked 60%, which offers 5% more savings than their 55% off Black Friday deal, meaning you can now get a queen size for $479 (was $1,199). It also comes with a 365-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping and returns.

Why are Emma mattresses so cheap this Cyber Monday?

So, are these deals actually cheap? If you pick the right Emma mattress for you and take full advantage of the savings available to you, absolutely. First of all, both models' starting price are below $300. While most mattress brands are keeping their discounts in the region of 20% to 40% off, a 55% to 60% price cut is outstanding.

The extras are great to with a generous year-long sleep trial period (to put that into perspective, the average sleep trial for a mattress lasts 100 nights), 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns. These deals reduce both a king size Original and a king size hybrid down to $599 ($1, 499) — and it's rare to a king hybrid below $1,000 even in holiday sale events.

Why I advise buying an Emma mattress today

While Emma mattress sales are pretty regular, the savings aren't as big as their current Cyber Monday deal. Tracking Emma mattress deals since the early-access Black Friday sales, I know that, normally, the Emma Original is on sale for around 40% off, while during Black Friday it was boosted to 45%, making the Cyber Monday Deal the biggest discount so far.

As for the Hybrid Comfort, the initial Black Friday deal was 55%, which has now increased to 60% (saving you 5% more). Bottom line: this is an amazing deal as you rarely ever see Emma mattresses this cheap—and I can't guarantee that you'll see these types of savings again — so if you're planning on buying an Emma mattress, I recommend that you take advantage of this deal right now.