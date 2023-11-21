This cheap $329 Emma Mattress deal is the one to beat this Black Friday

I've been tracking the Emma Mattress sales for weeks now in the hopes that they release a good Black Friday mattress deal on the Emma Original. And as of today you can save 45% on the Emma Original at Emma Sleep. I think that's a great price for a comfy memory foam bed well-suited to side sleepers in particular.

That sale means you can now score an Emma Original for as little as $329, with a queen size reduced from $1,035 to $579, saving you over $400. The Emma Original is one of the best mattresses for all sleeping positions, but I think its deep pressure relief and sink-in comfort also makes it a super-comfy mattresses for side sleepers .

The memory foam construction also has great motion isolation for bed sharers, but I've asked our testers about the temperature regulation and they said it does sleep a little warm. So hot sleepers should avoid this one and instead look at the more breathable Emma Hybrid Comfort on sale for up to 55% off.

You'll get a year-long sleep trial, free shipping and returns with the Emma Mattress, plus a 10-year warranty. This is one of Emma’s best deals of the holiday season and a good opportunity to buy a top-rated memory foam mattress for less.

The Emma Original at Emma Sleep

Was: from $599

Now: from $329 at Emma Sleep

Saving: up to $596 Summary: The Emma Original is ready to sleep on within 60-minutes, making it a great choice for anyone who wants a low-fuss memory foam mattress for less. It's available in six sizes, from twin to Cal king, and has a firmness level of 5 out of 10. That's on the softer side of medium, so I'd recommend the Emma as a great mattress for side sleepers above all others. That said, in our Emma Original mattress review even our back- and front-sleeping testers loved it. If you’re a heavyweight sleeper who sleeps on their back or front, however, this bed may not be firm enough for you. I think the Emma Mattress is great for couples as the motion isolation is very good. It uses three thick layers of CertiPUR-US certified foam to aborsb motion , with each layer serving a different purpose. The bottom layer of HRX foam prevents sagging, while the mid layer uses Halo Memory Foam for spinal support. Airgocell foam sits at the top for temperature regulation, but our testers found that the foam did retain some warmth. Also, while the bottom foam layer deals with sagging, it is prone to dipping if your body is heavier than average (which could lead to lower back pain) and doesn’t have the best edge support. Benefits: 365 night trial | 10 year warranty | Free shipping Price history: While Emma's best hybrid mattress has been reduced by 55%, the Emma Mattress is still one of the most affordable beds in the brand's range. I've seen Emma mattresses on sale for around 40% off, but here the brand is offering 45% off the Emma Original here. This means you can get the Emma Original for nearly half price, so I think this Black Friday is definitely the best time to buy.

