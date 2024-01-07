I watch TV shows for a living — here are my 5 most anticipated shows for 2024

Before the holiday break, the streaming coverage team here at Tom's Guide put together a list of our most anticipated TV shows for 2024. And while I agree with a lot of the list, I personally have a top five for the TV shows that I am most anticipating this year, that pretty easily rise to the top.

Full disclosure, there are a few shows that aren't on here that would make the cut but that I'm just not 100% sold are arriving in 2024. In particular, if I knew that "Severance" season 2 and "The Bear" season 3 were arriving on some of the best streaming services this year, they'd be on this list without a doubt. But I'm just not convinced they'll be ready in time due to the work stoppages that happened during 2023.

But without further ado, here are my five most anticipated shows for 2024.

'Slow Horses' season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

I claimed that 'Slow Horses' was the best TV show I watched in 2023, so it probably doesn't surprise you to see it on this list. The Apple TV Plus spy thriller based on the Mick Herron "Slough House" books and starring Gary Oldman is an utter delight to watch and just gets better with every episode. Now that I know that season 4 is coming by the end of 2024, it's immediately my most anticipated show of the year.

Premieres late 2024 on Apple TV Plus

'True Detective' season 4 (HBO)

"True Detective" is back for a fourth season and HBO's anthology crime series looks darker than ever. This season, we're headed to "Night Country" aka the cold unforgiving darkness of the Alaskan winter. Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Alaskan detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, "Night Country" is reportedly influenced by serial killer movies Seven and Silence of the Lambs. The trailer look sinister — if not downright creepy — so I expect those comparisons to be apt.

Premieres Jan. 14 on HBO and Max

'Masters of the Air' (Apple TV Plus)

I loved "Band of Brothers" and I loved "The Pacific." So it only makes sense that I'm eagerly anticipating this Apple TV Plus series. "Masters of the Air" follows the 100th Bomb Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces, the predecessor to the U.S. Air Force, during their combat missions against Nazi Germany. It also is created as a companion piece to those other Steven Spielberg-produced World War II miniseries.



Plus, Masters of the Air features a massive ensemble cast with some heavy hitters in key roles. With Austin Butler as Major Gale Cleven, Barry Keoghan as Lt. Curtis Biddick and Ncuti Gatwa as 2nd Lt. Robert Daniels, don’t be surprised if this limited series is one of the year’s biggest shows.

Premieres Jan. 26 on Apple TV Plus

'Shogun' (FX/Hulu)

It's tough to call a miniseries the next "Game of Thrones" but that's exactly how I view this revival of 'Shogun." Set in feudal Japan and starring Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, a fictional version of the real Tokugawa Ieyasu, "Shogun" promises plenty of violence, political machinations and men (and women) talking in rooms, all of which were what made "Game of Thrones" great. The show also stars Cosmo Jarvis as Pilot Major John Blackthorne and Anna Sawai as Lady Toda Mariko, both of whom may ultimately swing the balance of power in Japan.

Premieres Feb. 27 on FX (via Sling or Fubo) and Hulu

'House of the Dragon' season 2 (HBO)

Just because I'm hyped for a show like "Game of Thrones" doesn't mean I'm not just as excited for the real thing. Season 1 of "House of the Dragon" had everything we missed from Westeros, including incredible performances, sex, blood and violence — and, of course, dragons. As long as HBO sticks to that script for season 2 I'll be eagerly awaiting the return of Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower). Based on the first trailer, my hopes are high.

Premieres early summer on HBO and Max