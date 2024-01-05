5 best Apple TV Plus miniseries to binge-watch this weekend

Apple TV Plus is one of the best streaming services out there. It might even be my personal favorite. It may not have the most content but Apple TV Plus has some of the best TV shows and movies, including some excellent miniseries.



And who doesn't love a good miniseries? They're often just as good as the best TV shows and typically come loaded with great actors. Plus, you can watch all of these limited series in their entirety over the course of a Saturday and Sunday. A few, like "Black Bird" and "Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" are just six episodes long. You could knock them both out on a Saturday, and then save Sunday for "Hijack" or "Lessons in Chemistry."

So if you’re looking for a way to kill some time this weekend, we’ve got you covered with this curated selection of the best limited series that Apple's streaming service has to offer. Here are our picks for the five Apple TV Plus miniseries you should binge-watch this weekend.

'Black Bird'

Would you enter hell if it meant winning your freedom? In "Black Bird," Taron Egerton must do exactly that. Based on true events, this movie centers on James "Jimmy" Keene (Egerton), a charming criminal who is serving time in prison after being picked up in a drug bust. He is offered freedom but only if he can get the FBI evidence that keeps serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) behind bars.



Frankly, there's very little negative that anyone had to say about this miniseries, but its highlight is probably the excellent ensemble cast. In addition to Egerton and Hauser, "Black Bird" also features performances from Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear and the late Ray Liotta. This limited series is a must-watch.

Genre: True crime

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

'Five Days at Memorial'

This miniseries is not for the faint of heart. Starring Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones and Robert Pine, this medical drama retells the events of five days at Memorial Hospital in New Orleans, Louisana, during Hurricane Katrina. It is dark — the Rotten Tomatoes critical consensus calls it "unflinching to the point of punishing" — but it is nonetheless compelling television.

If you can stomach the horror of this real-life disaster, you're rewarded with eight episodes of one of Apple TV's best original shows.

Genre: Medical drama

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

Based on the 2010 novel, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" has a compelling premise. Ptolemy Grey (Samuel L. Jackson) is a 91-year-old man suffering from dementia, largely under the care of his great-nephew Reggie (Omar Benson Miller). When Reggie mysteriously dies, Ptolemy elects to undergo a procedure offered by his doctor (Walton Goggins) to restore his memory so he can uncover the truth of Reggie's death. The only problem? The procedure is temporary, and once it wears off Ptolemy will lose his memories entirely.

Just as compelling as the premise is Jackson's performance as Ptolemy Grey, but he's not the only one to watch. Dominique Fishback shines as his niece Robyn, and their performances are worth the price of admission alone.

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

'Hijack'

"Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and as authorities on the ground scramble for answers."



That's how Apple pitches "Hijack" in the description of its trailer on YouTube, and if you're like me, that's enough to sell you on this seven-part miniseries. But if you're not sold on that alone, what if I told you it stars Idris Elba as Sam Nelson, the talented corporate negotiator who must talk the hijackers out of something disastrous before it's too late? Sold now? You should be.

Genre: Thriller

Episodes: 7

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

'Lessons in Chemistry'

Watching the trailer for "Lessons in Chemistry" you'll be forgiven if you instantly make comparisons to Netflix's miniseries The Queen's Gambit. Both are based on popular novels and are period pieces with a female protagonist eschewing patriarchal norms with success in a time where, unfortunately, in the real world, they'd likely have been unable to succeed despite deserving to by every measure.

And both feature incredible performances from their lead actress. In this case, it's Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott, a chemist turned hit TV cooking show host who succeeds despite the efforts of men around her to keep her in line. While this miniseries doesn't always hit the mark, Larson is incredible. It's no surprise that both her and the show were nominated for Golden Globe awards this year.

Genre: Period drama

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

