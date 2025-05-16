17 new movies and shows are coming to Apple TV Plus in summer 2025 — here’s the 5 I can’t wait to stream

Okay, I know summer technically hasn’t started yet, but that hasn’t stopped some of the best streaming services from dropping their upcoming lineups.

In fact, Apple TV Plus has already started rolling out its summer shows and movies, and they’re coming in hot.

Apple recently revealed 17 new movies and shows set to hit the platform over the next few months in its summer preview video, and it’s a pretty stacked lineup. This includes new movies like the adventure flick “Fountain of Youth” and the fifth season of the spy thriller “Slow Horses.”

I’ve been combing through the full list (yes, all 17), and while I’m curious about most of them, there are five that immediately shot to the top of my must-watch list.

Whether you’re here for a late-night binge, a new weekly obsession, or just something to put on while you avoid going outside in the heat, Apple TV Plus is giving us plenty to stream this summer.

Below are the five shows and movies I’m personally the most excited about.

Apple TV Plus summer 2025: My top picks

‘Fountain of Youth’

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Fountain of Youth” looks like a really fun time, and as my colleague, Martin Shore, pointed out in his trailer write-up, it has shades of “The Mummy” mixed with the nostalgic adventure vibes of “Indiana Jones.”

What really sold me on this adventure flick (aside from the whole mythical spring and sibling drama thing) is John Krasinski in full adventure hero mode. He’s rocking the rugged, half-tucked look like he raided Nathan Drake’s closet, and I’m not mad about it. If this ends up being Apple’s answer to a big summer popcorn movie, I’m totally on board.

Estranged siblings Luke (Krasinski) and Charlotte Purdue (Natalie Portman) reunite to search for the mythical Fountain of Youth — a quest initiated by their late father. Despite their differences, they team up for a high-stakes expedition, financially supported by a billionaire named Owen Carver (Domhnall Gleeson), who has his own hidden motives.

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting May 23

‘Echo Valley’

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

There’s something about a slow-burn psychological thriller with a complicated mother-daughter relationship that always hooks me, and judging by the “Echo Valley” trailer, it looks like it’s going to be exactly that kind of story.

Julianne Moore plays Kate, a former competitive rider turned horse trainer, quietly grieving in rural Pennsylvania. Her routine is shattered when her daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney) shows up late one night, visibly shaken and covered in blood. Claire says she’s done something terrible… and that’s where things spiral.

This thriller was written by “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby, so I’m expecting plenty of emotional twists and characters who live in that gray area between right and wrong. Add in Domhnall Gleeson as a mysterious presence from Claire’s past, and it’s safe to say my curiosity is piqued. Clearly, he’s having a busy 2025!

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting June 13

‘Smoke’

Crime dramas that dig into the psychology of their characters usually have something interesting to offer, and I’m confident “Smoke” will be an intriguing watch, even if it doesn’t stand out in the genre.

“Smoke” is actually inspired by the true-crime podcast “Firebug” and is created by Dennis Lehane, known for “Black Bird.”

The nine-episode series draws from real-life events and centers on two investigators: the mysterious arson specialist Dave Gudsen (Taron Egerton) and the troubled detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett).

Together, they pursue a pair of serial arsonists, and as the official synopsis puts it, their effort to stop them “ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions.”

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting June 27

‘Chief of War’

Jason Momoa is bringing us something deeply personal in this upcoming drama. “Chief of War” is a nine-episode historical drama that Momoa co-wrote, stars in and executive produces.

It’s set in 18th-century Hawai'i and follows Ka‘iana (Momoa), a warrior who returns home after traveling abroad and joins a bloody campaign to unite the warring islands before Western colonization takes hold.

What makes this show stand out in the summer lineup is its commitment to authenticity. The cast is predominantly Polynesian, and the show is performed in the native ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi language. Momoa has called it his “dream” project and a “story rooted in my home, my culture, and my heart.”

Stream on Apple TV Plus starting August 1

‘Slow Horses’ season 5

While Apple TV Plus hasn't confirmed an exact release date for “Slow Horses” season 5, they've announced a summer 2025 premiere window. Given that season 4 debuted in early September 2024, it's reasonable to anticipate season 5 might follow a similar timeline, possibly landing in early September 2025.

The upcoming season will adapt Mick Herron's novel London Rules, focusing on a series of terrorist attacks that bring chaos to the intelligence world.

The Slough House team, led by Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), faces personal and professional challenges as they uncover a deeper conspiracy. Roddy Ho (Christopher Chung) is set to play a more prominent role this season.

With a teaser trailer already released and production wrapped, anticipation is building. If you're new to the show, now's the perfect time to catch up on the first four seasons before the new episodes drop in the coming months.

Stream on Apple TV Plus in summer 2025

Apple TV Plus summer 2025: All the new movies and shows

Apple TV Plus Summer Movies 2025

"Deaf President Now!" (streaming now)

"Fountain of Youth" (May 23)

"Bono: Stories of Surrender" (May 30)

"Echo Valley" (June 14)

Apple TV Plus Summer Shows 2025

"Murderbot" (streaming now)

"Lulu Is a Rhinoceros" (May 30)

"Stick" (June 4)

"Not a Box" (June 13)

"The Buccaneers" season 2 (June 18)

"Smoke" (June 27)

"Foundation" season 3 (July 11)

"The Wild Ones" (July 11)

"Acapulco" season 4 (July 23)

"Chief of War" (August 1)

"Slow Horses" season 5 (TBD)

"The Morning Show" season 4 (TBD)

"Platonic" season 2 (TBD)