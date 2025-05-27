5 biggest Netflix movies and shows I can’t wait to watch in summer 2025

It’s not technically summer yet, but I feel like most of us are already in that sun-soaked mindset. And Netflix seems to agree, because the streamer’s summer 2025 lineup is already rolling out, and there’s a lot to get excited about.

Unfortunately, a few of the most-anticipated titles didn’t make the cut this season as we’re still waiting on “Stranger Things” season 5, “Nobody Wants This” season 2, and the next Benoit Blanc mystery in “Knives Out 3.” But honestly, the fresh releases taking their place might just make up for it.

Netflix is still churning out content at lightning speed, so I’m trying not to get too hyped. Still, with the next (and final chapter) of “Squid Game,” a new romantic drama starring Sofia Carson, and the return of Wednesday Addams, all dropping in the next few weeks, summer 2025 is already off to a strong start.

So, here are the five biggest Netflix movies and shows I can’t wait to watch this summer.

‘Squid Game’ season 3

“Squid Game” season 3 is easily one of my most anticipated Netflix releases this year. After that intense season 2 finale, I’ve been counting the days, and now the end is in sight.

Lee Jung-jae returns as Gi-hun, but this time, he’s playing to destroy the game for good. The final season follows him as he spirals after the loss of his best friend and becomes obsessed with taking down the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who manipulated everything from within.

The latest trailer sets the tone fast: a crying baby, a hallway shaped like a knife, Gi-hun chained in a gift-wrapped box, and a gumball machine spitting out red and blue spheres for the next twisted round.

With returning director Hwang Dong-hyuk stating he wanted to introduce games that could “really show the lowest bottom of human beings,” this could be “Squid Game” at its most brutal and brilliant.

Stream season 3 on Netflix starting June 27

‘Brick’

When Netflix first released its summer lineup there was one movie that caught my attention, which was the dark thriller “Brick.”

“Brick” stars Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee as Tim and Olivia, a couple who awaken to find their apartment building encased by a mysterious, impenetrable brick wall that appeared overnight.

As they realize that all the residents are similarly trapped, the group must collaborate to uncover the origin of the wall and find a way out before it's too late

Reading the premise gave me instant “The Platform” and “10 Cloverfield Lane” vibes, two of my favorite claustrophobic thrillers that are tense, eerie, and packed with psychological suspense. Naturally, this one shot straight to my watchlist.

Stream it on Netflix starting July 10

‘Untamed’

Netflix has a knack for some pretty engaging mysteries. Over the years, they’ve built up an impressive collection of standout thriller shows, and “Untamed” looks like it could be the next big hit.

The story centers on Kyle Turner (Eric Bana), a special agent in a high-level unit of the National Parks Service. When a murder rocks Yosemite — a national park that draws millions of visitors annually — Kyle is pulled into the investigation.

Alongside Lily Santiago’s rookie park ranger, Naya Vasquez, and Sam Neill's Paul Souter, the show seems to dig into the hidden, darker secrets tied not only to the case but also to Kyle’s own past.

Set against a wild backdrop that fans of “Yellowstone” will feel right at home with, “Untamed looks” like it could have all the suspense and drama to keep us hooked. Fingers crossed it delivers everything it promises!

Stream it on Netflix starting July 17

‘My Oxford Year’

I’m a total sucker for romance movies, especially the ones loaded with tension and that perfect sprinkle of longing, so it’s safe to say “My Oxford Year” is already at the top of my comfort-watch list.

Adapted from Julia Whelan’s beloved novel, the story follows an ambitious American student whose dream year at Oxford gets complicated when she crosses paths with a charming local.

With Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest leading the cast, even the first-look images have me totally hooked.

I’m pretty easy to please when it comes to romance movies. If the characters are relatable, the chemistry feels real and the story stirs up those warm, fuzzy emotions, I’m all in.

Based on the plot and the cast of “My Oxford Year,” I’m optimistic it’ll be a charming watch even if it doesn’t quite reach high quality status.

Stream it on Netflix starting August 1

‘Wednesday’ season 2

“Wednesday” season 2 is almost here and I’m excited to delve in again. After that first season exploded into a full-blown cultural phenomenon (from TikTok dance trends to endless fan theories about what’s next), I’m more than ready to head back to Nevermore Academy.

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams, and this time, she’s reportedly leaning even harder into the horror elements. The creators have teased a darker, bloodier season that shifts away from romance and dives deeper into the mysteries and monsters that made the first outing so fun.

The new cast includes big names like Steve Buscemi and Billie Piper, and Ortega herself is now a producer, which suggests she’s had real influence over the character’s evolution.

Add in a fresh mystery, old adversaries, and some seriously creepy glimpses from the teaser trailer, and it’s safe to say season 2 might outdo the first.

Stream part 1 on Netflix starting August 6, with part 2 arriving on September 3