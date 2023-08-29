Fallout TV series release date, trailer and everything we know so far

Amazon’s Prime Video original Fallout TV series is going to be one to watch.

There’s no shortage of post-apocalyptic TV shows and movies. There are even some great ones — most recently HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us . But even though Fallout won’t be the first post-apocalyptic TV show or even the first to be adapted from a video game, it’s still maybe the gold standard.

The Fallout series of games has been (for the most part) excellent, combining an iconic, retro aesthetic — despite being set in the future — with an expertly built post-apocalyptic version of the United States of America ravaged by nuclear warfare. If done right, bringing it to TV should be an engaging tale of survival.

#PleaseStandBy. @AmazonStudios #KilterFilms pic.twitter.com/7YmLZKIPAeJuly 2, 2020 See more

And the show seems to be in a safe pair of hands. Show-running the Fallout TV series is the husband and wife duo of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Both were also involved in HBO’s Westworld, and while that show may have come to an untimely demise, the first season is among the best of any TV show.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Fallout TV series, but a few details have started to emerge. Here’s everything we know so far, including a potential release date, casting and more.

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for the Fallout TV series and Fallout games series follow

We still don’t have a release date for the Fallout TV series, we do have a release window.

In a tweet from Amazon’s official Prime Video Twitter (X) account, the streaming service revealed that the Fallout series will debut sometime in 2024.

📍 Vault 33Location: Los AngelesFallout, an original series, coming to Prime Video in 2024 pic.twitter.com/tlHh2WutF4August 23, 2023 See more

Of course, the current strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) means that this could get pushed back until a deal is made. But given this tweet was sent during those strikes, Prime Video seems confident that the show will premiere in 2024.

Fallout TV show trailers

Unfortunately, we don’t have an official trailer for Fallout yet. But there are two videos out there that give us a taste of what is to come.

First, there is a teaser from Prime Video called Beyond the Game: Fallout . This teaser goes into detail about why the team at Bethesda, who developed Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, felt it was finally time to turn the world of Fallout into a TV show. While it doesn’t give us much in terms of details, it does highlight why Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy could be the right team to make the dream of a Fallout TV show a reality.

Aside from this teaser, there’s one other video we can report on. At Gamescom 2023 , Prime Video dropped a 1-minute teaser trailer showing off a first look at the show. The only way to see it is through leaked recordings like the one below, and it doesn’t show off much. But it does give us a first look at some characters — like what appears to be Walton Goggins doing what can only be described as a Red Skull impression.

Aside from these two videos, there have some leaked images that show off some of the scenery of the Fallout TV series. But for the most part, the teases we’ve gotten so far indicate very little about Prime Video’s new blockbuster post-apocalyptic series.

Fallout TV series cast

At the moment, we know some members of the Fallout TV show cast, but not much. We know even less about who these actors and actresses are playing in the show.

Here is the known cast so far, based on what’s currently shown on IMDB . We’ll be sticking to who we think could be in the main cast for now, but will update as more casting choices are confirmed:

Moises Arias: Norm (seemingly a soldier of some kind)

Johnny Pemberton: Thaddeus

Aixa Kendrick: Moldaver’s Elite Guard

Walton Goggins: Unknown (rumored to be a ghoul)

Kyle MacLachlan: Unknown

Ella Purnell: Unknown

Aaron Moten: Maximus

Leer Leary: Davey

Dave Register: Chet

Xelia Mendes-Jones: Unknown

Rodrigo Luzzi: Reg

Fallout TV series possible plot

Very little has been formally announced about the plot of Prime Video’s Fallout TV series.

One thing we do know? Don’t expect this to be an adaption of one of the series’ games. In an interview with the Lex Friedman podcast (h/t Collider ), Bethesda director and one of the show’s executive producers Todd Howard said that, “It’s not retelling a game’s story. It’s an area of the map and like, Let’s tell a story here that fits in the world we built and doesn’t break any of the rules. It can reference things in the games but isn’t a retelling of the games.”

We also know that this game takes place in Los Angeles at Vault 33. Because of its location, it’s possible that the New California Republic will be involved. This was a major faction in the game Fallout 2, though it was largely in the northern part of California. Caesar’s Legion, a faction at war with the New California Republic, could also be involved if this is the case, though that puts the series a little too close to Fallout 2 for a show said to not be an adaption.

Finally, in the Gamescom 2023 trailer, we get a couple of other plot elements possibly revealed. We see nuclear explosions around Los Angeles — though this could simply be a flashback. We also see what appears to be members of the Brotherhood of Steel. This faction has been involved across the entire Fallout games series and has been involved in California before. So their inclusion into the series seems highly likely at this point.