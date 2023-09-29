WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 live stream 2023: How to watch online, start time, card

It's almost time to close out a historic month for WWE when you watch the WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 live stream. September saw Imperium’s GUNTHER became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, while Becky Lynch earned the final title she needed to become a Grand Slam Champion.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 start time and date • Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Sunday 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST

• Kickoff show time: One hour before

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

The wrestling promotion owned and operated by the McMahon family since the 1950s closed a deal to merge with UFC under the Endeavor banner to become TKO Group Holdings. With September almost coming to an end, the company still has one more history-making trick up its sleeve with the first premium live event under the new ownership.

For the first time since 2017, WWE will be producing No Mercy at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 30. The event not only resonates with fans due to the beloved Nintendo 64 video game that shares its name, but also due to the various milestone moments that happened during the show’s history. However, rather than featuring the rosters of Raw and Smackdown, the stars of NXT will shine during the revival of this storied affair.

Just like when NXT was the first live show to air on the brand new WWE Network in 2014, the black and gold brand will be the first PLE of a new era. And they’re kicking things off in a big way with a card full of banger matches. But if you’re wondering how you can watch what is shaping up to be an excellent showing, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save cash by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

Watch WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions. Definitely go with the basic $5.99 package rather than the $11.99 one that doesn’t offer much more for wrestling fans.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 in U.K.

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Watch WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 in Australia

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 card and predictions

In theater, they say “the show must go on.” In professional wrestling, the equivalent saying is “card is subject to change.” And there’s been a lot of that in the North American Championship picture lately. Originally, Mustafa Ali earned a one-on-one match with “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio for the title after competing in a Triple Threat with the champion and Wes Lee at The Great American Bash. However, as part of the recent acquisition by Endeavor, WWE made a number of recent releases and unfortunately, Ali was among the talent let go.

During this week’s NXT, a new contender was going to be crowned in a Triple Threat match between Tyler Bate, Axiom, and Dragon Lee. Instead, Trick Williams inserted himself into the match to make it a Fatal Four Way. Williams, who also defeated Joe Gary earlier in the evening, proved to be a major player when he won the match and the title opportunity at No Mercy. This angered the Judgment Day member as he was looking to have a night off from defending his championship. Instead, in addition to facing a new contender, Shawn Michaels enlisted Lee as the special guest referee for the match in an effort to cut down on the typical amount of interference in Mysterio’s matches.

Before trying to earn a chance at the North American Championship, the “Big Strong Boi” and the masked superhero competed in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational in an effort to win the opportunity to face Noam Dar for his NXT Heritage Cup. But after a grueling round-robin tournament, Butch of The Brawling Brutes defeated Joe Coffey of Gallus in the finals. Now, “The Bruiserweight” advances to No Mercy for a title match with Dar. Although with The Meta-Four guaranteed to be lurking, Butch needs backup as well. But rather than enlisting his fellow Smackdown superstars Ridge Holland and Sheamus for assistance, he’ll have his former British Strong Style partner and long-time friend Tyler Bate will be in Butch’s corner. Despite the brand being shuttered last fall, NXT UK will be well-represented at the PLE.

And though every match on the card has high stakes, none are higher for Carmelo Hayes than his NXT Championship match with Ilja Dragunov. “The A Champ” has taken on a number of challenging obstacles during his reign, but with self-doubt starting to creep in, Hayes briefly questioned his ability to beat “The Czar.” After all, “The Mad Dragon” has racked up impressive victories during his WWE tenure including Wes Lee, Dijak and the seemingly unbeatable GUNTHER. Will this finally be the instance where Melo does miss? It really could go either way, but it should be an incredible match no matter who emerges as the winner.

Here’s the complete card for WWE NXT No Mercy 2023:

Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin

Kelani Jordan vs Blair Davenport

NXT Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match: The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) (c) vs. OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima with Scrypts) vs. The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed with Ivy Nile) vs. Los Lotharios (Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza)

North American Championship Match with Dragon Lee as the special guest referee: “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Trick Williams

NXT Heritage Cup British Rounds Match: Noam Dar (c) (with Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson) vs. Butch (with Tyler Bate)

NXT Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ilja Dragunov

