With a fun, concise card put together, the clear and obvious headline attractions of WWE Money in the Bank 2025 are the two titular ladder matches. Here's how to watch WWE Money in the Bank online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.
• Date: Saturday, 7 June
• Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Sunday) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)
• U.S. — Watch on Peacock
• RoW — Watch on Netflix
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
From Inglewood, California's Intuit Dome, WWE Money in the Bank 2025 takes place this Saturday and is shaping up to be an extremely newsworthy Premium Live Event.
As ever with the annual Money in the Bank PLE, the two MITB ladder matches take centre-stage, but there's also the small matter of a Women's Intercontinental Title match and an all-star tag team bout featuring two World Champions.
With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025 live streams online and on TV around the world.
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025 live streams from anywhere
While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and Netflix is now the standard around the world, WWE Money in the Bank 2025 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you're abroad can't watch with the service you normally use.
We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025 live stream in the U.S.
WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Money in the Bank 2025 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.
However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.
Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month, and the annual Peacock plan is $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free.
Subscribed to Peacock but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.
In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes Premier League soccer and shows such as "Love Island USA," "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025 live streams in U.K., Canada and Australia
For wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the United States, they can watch WWE Money in the Bank 2025 live on Netflix, the new home of WWE around the world.
Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for Peacock? You can use NordVPN to access your Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.
WWE WWE Money in the Bank 2025, predictions and storylines
- Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Stephanie Vaquer
- Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Andrade vs. El Grande Americano vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa
- Tag Team Match: Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena & Logan Paul
As WWE continues to run through its PLE events, we've now got WWE Money in the Bank 2025 upon us this Saturday.
To start with the Money in the Bank matches themselves, the men's match sees Andrade, El Grande Americano, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, and Solo Sikoa all chasing after the famed MITB briefcase. Going into the PLE, Rollins seems the standout favourite to walk away victorious, but maybe, just maybe, the Visionary's recent beef with Sami Zayn and CM Punk could come back to haunt him. If Seth does not end up winning here, the next most logical shout could be LA Knight (YEAH!), with a Money in the Bank victory something that could propel the Megastar to the next level.
Where the women's Money in the Bank match is concerned, that could easily steal the show as Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Stephanie Vaquer go to war. While Rhea and Alexa are the biggest names in this one, some would say that Naomi and her recent heel turn would benefit the most from a win here. And if not Naomi, recent Raw signee Vaquer might end up getting the rocket strapped to her with a statement win come Saturday.
In the sole title match at WWE Money in the Bank 2025, Lyra Valkyria once again defends her Women's Intercontinental Championship against her long-time mentor, Becky Lynch. With Lynch having come up short against Lyra at WWE Backlash last month, could the Man finally manage to get one over on her former student? Many fans seem to think so, but don't count Valkyria out just yet.
Rounding out what is a four-match card as of this writing, we have a huge all-star tag team contest. There, arguably the most popular act in the company, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, teams up with his close pal and the poster boy of this era, Cody Rhodes, as they go up against the iconic, legendary, record-setting WWE Champion, John Cena, and the buzz-creating, love-him-or-hate-him social media sensation known as Logan Paul.
Given how Triple H tends to go with five-match line-ups for most of WWE's regular PLEs these days, it may well be that another bout is added before Money in the Bank gets here. As of now, though, the event consists of just four matches.
