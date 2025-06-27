How to watch WWE Night of Champions 2025: live stream wrestling online; start time, card, storylines and predictions

With an intriguing six-match card put together, the clear and obvious headline attraction of WWE Night of Champions 2025 is John Cena vs. CM Punk, along with the Queen and King of the Ring. Here's how to watch WWE Night of Champions online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 start time and date • Date: Saturday, 28 June

• Start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

From Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, WWE Night of Champions 2025 could end up being an extremely newsworthy Premium Live Event.

Away from the WWE Title match between John Cena and CM Punk, there's the finals of the Queen and King of the Ring tournaments, a United States Title match, a street fight, and Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn.

With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Night of Champions 2025 live streams online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE Night of Champions 2025 live streams from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and Netflix is now the standard around the world, WWE Night of Champions 2025 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you're abroad can't watch with the service you normally use.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN

How to watch WWE Night of Champions 2025 live stream in the U.S.

WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Night of Champions 2025 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month, and the annual Peacock plan is $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free.

Subscribed to Peacock but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes the soon returning Premier League and shows such as "Love Island USA," "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

How to watch WWE Night of Champions 2025 live streams in U.K., Canada and Australia

For wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the U.S. they can watch WWE Night of Champions 2025 live on Netflix, the new home of WWE around the world.

The cheapest Netflix prices in select countries are as follows:

Australia - AU$7.99/month

AU$7.99/month Canada - CA$7.99/month

CA$7.99/month New Zealand - NZD$17.99/month

NZD$17.99/month U.K. - £5.99/month

Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for Peacock? You can use a VPN to access your Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.

WWE Night of Champions 2025, predictions and storylines

Street Fight Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Single Match: Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Queen of the Ring Final: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill

King of the Ring Final: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

Emanating from Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, WWE Night of Champions 2025 is a hugely anticipated Premium Live Event, with several matches capable of stealing the show.

In the main event, John Cena defends his WWE Championship against CM Punk, with these long-time rivals reigniting their disdain for one another in a first one-on-one match between the two since 2013. With Cena promising to ruin wrestling by retiring at the end of the year with the WWE Title still in his grasp, the Second City Saint is the latest in line to attempt to stop Big Match John's wish from becoming a reality.

Away from the WWE Championship contest, two other big talking points heading into Night of Champions are the Queen of the Ring and the King of the Ring, both of which see their finals taking place in Saudi Arabia. For the Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill picked up a win over Roxanne Perez on this week's Raw to cement herself a spot against Asuka, who herself was victorious over Alexa Bliss to get her place in the tourney final. Where the King of the Ring is concerned, close friends and former Legacy running buddies Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton face off, with this a match many fans have dreamed of since Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022. And with a shot at the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on offer for the winner, these two are sure to leave their friendship at the door at Night of Champions.

Speaking of leaving friendships at the door, the relationship between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu finally exploded at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this month. So much so, Fatu now finds himself defending his United States Championship against Solo at WWE Night of Champions 2025. With the prospect of interference from JC Mateo and potentially other family members, will the Samoan Werewolf be able to walk out of Saudi Arabia the same way he walked in, as US Champion?

A match only announced on this week's Raw, the issues between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez come to a head at Night of Champions, with Mami demanding a street fight against Raquel at this latest PLE. Of course, this comes hot on the heels of Raquel putting Ripley through a table on Monday night, which itself came on the back of both women costing the other in their respective Queen of the Ring qualifying matches.

Rounding out the Night of Champions card, Karrion Kross has one of the biggest matches of his WWE career as he steps into the ring with the ever-great, ever-adored Sami Zayn. Given how Kross and his fans have constantly pushed for him to be given more opportunities in recent months, this could well be a make-or-break bout for Doomsday. He's asked to be handed the ball, and now it's Karrion's time to run with it. And in Sami Zayn, he couldn't ask for a better dance partner.

