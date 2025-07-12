How to watch WWE Evolution 2025: live stream wrestling online; start time, card, storylines and predictions

With an intriguing seven-match card put together, the clear and obvious headline attraction of WWE Evolution 2025 is IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley, along with Tiffany Stratton facing Trish Stratus. Here's how to watch WWE Evolution online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

WWE Evolution 2025 start time and date • Date: Sunday, 13 July

• Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Monday) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• RoW — Watch on Netflix

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

From Atlanta, Georgia's State Farm Field, WWE Evolution 2025 could end up being an extremely newsworthy Premium Live Event.

We've got a bunch of hotly anticipated title matches, some heated grudge matches, and the surprises that the PLE's battle royal could offer up.

With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Evolution 2025 live streams online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE Evolution 2025 live streams from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and Netflix is now the standard around the world, WWE Evolution 2025 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you're abroad can't watch with the service you normally use.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

How to watch WWE Evolution 2025 live stream in the U.S.

WWE Premium Live Events like WWE Evolution 2025 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $7.99 per month, and the annual Peacock plan is $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free.

Subscribed to Peacock but traveling over the weekend? You can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your domestic streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch WWE Evolution 2025 live streams in U.K., Canada and Australia

For wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the U.S. they can watch WWE Evolution 2025 live on Netflix, the new home of WWE around the world.

The cheapest Netflix prices in select countries are as follows:

Australia - AU$7.99/month

AU$7.99/month Canada - CA$7.99/month

CA$7.99/month New Zealand - NZD$17.99/month

NZD$17.99/month U.K. - £5.99/month

Traveling in the U.S. and don't want to pay for Peacock? You can use NordVPN to access your Netflix subscription from anywhere in the world.

WWE Evolution 2025, predictions and storylines

Battle Royal For A World Title Shot At WWE Clash in Paris

No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

NXT Women's Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Match: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez, Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka, Kairi Sane) vs. ZaRuca (Zaria, Sol Ruca)

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Triple-Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus

WWE Women's World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

From the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, WWE Evolution takes place just one night after the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

In the likely main event spot at Evolution 2025, it's IYO SKY defending her WWE Women's World Championship against the person she took that title from back in March, Rhea Ripley. Given how IYO specifically chose Ripley as her Evolution challenger, could that decision come back to bite the Genius of the Sky?

Over on the SmackDown side of things, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton likewise got to hand-select her own Evolution opponent, for which she turned her attention to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. For Stratton, this represents one of the biggest matches of her career, while Stratus finds herself with a chance to add an extra slide of gold to her already exceptional CV.

Where the other pieces of gold are concerned, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch has not one, but two rivals to be concerned with, as Lynch is in a triple-threat against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley; Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez have the odds against them as they defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, the Kabuki Warriors, and NXT's Zaria and Sol Ruca; and in one final championship match, the ever-dominant Jordynne Grace has her eyes on Jacy Jacyne and the NXT Women's Title.

As for the most heated match of the night, few could argue that's shaped up to be Jade Cargill vs. Naomi in a No Holds Barred bout as their extremely personal rivalry continues to rumble over. And rounding out the Evolution card, we've got a battle royal where the winner gets a World Title shot at SummerSlam next month. With Nikki Bella, Ivy Nile, and seemingly Stephanie Vaquer the only confirmed names for that over-the-top match at this time, that leaves the door open for a whole slew of surprise entrants.

