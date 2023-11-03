WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

Get ready to watch the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live stream, which will see the wrestling outfit feature some of its biggest stars at the WWE's new home base in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 start time and date • Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

• Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and Sunday 12 a.m. GMT / 11 a.m. AEST

• Kickoff show time: One hour before

Dating back to the days of the Capitol Wrestling Corporation in the 1950s, Madison Square Garden has been considered the home base for WWE. In fact, the McMahon Family had been promoting boxing and wrestling events at the legendary New York City venue even before that.

However, according to Vince McMahon in a recent interview with MMA Junkie , the Mohanned Abdu Arena in Saudi Arabia is the new home of WWE moving forward. With a proclamation like that, then this weekend's WWE Crown Jewel is the new Wrestlemania.

Well, even though the word of the promotion’s former CEO and chairman is questionable these days for a number of reasons, this year’s annual premium live event in Riyadh certainly has Wrestlemania-caliber matches on the card. The biggest names in the company including Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, IYO SKY, Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair, and The Judgment Day are all scheduled to compete. Even the social media sensation Logan Paul is stepping back into the ring for this massive show.

And unlike previous events that felt like out-of-storyline nostalgia shows, the WWE universe around the world will most certainly be tuning in for some highly anticipated matchups this year. Here's a complete guide on how to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 online.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save cash by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE Crown Jewel 2023 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions. Definitely go with the basic $5.99 package rather than the $11.99 one that doesn’t offer much more for wrestling fans.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in U.K.

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock (U.K. Peacock doesn't have WWE).

Watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Australia

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 card and predictions

It’s fitting that Sami Zayn is kicking off the show against JD McDonagh. Due to his recent return to singles competition, thanks to Kevin Owens’ move to Smackdown, the former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion will have no problem kicking the Irish Ace’s face off with a Helluva Kick.

Of course, the potential Judgement Day recruit is a fierce competitor in his own right. McDonagh is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and has survived incredible matches against top UK talent such as Tyler Bate, Butch of the Brawling Brutes, and current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. While his win-loss record lately doesn’t reflect his in-ring ability, JD is sure to throw everything he can at Sami. Although, it probably won’t be enough against the Underdog from the Underground.

Speaking of underdogs, Rey Mysterio is probably the biggest underdog in WWE history. Despite that, he has had a legendary career that earned him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. Now, as the reigning United States Champion, Mysterio defends his title against the classless, arrogant, and disrespectful Logan Paul. The Maverick is looking to finally capture his first championship in WWE after his previous attempt at the Tribal Chief during Crown Jewel 2022 didn’t go according to Paul’s plan.

But no matter how much the WWE Universe may hate him, he is a natural sports entertainer that can hold his own in the squared circle even though he’s only competed in seven matches including stints in the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. And since he has no scruples about underhanded tactics, as much as I hate to say it, there’s unfortunately a very good chance that Logan Paul defeats Rey Mysterio for the US Championship this weekend. Let’s just hope that the LWO stays on their toes if they’re in Mysterio’s corner.

While there isn’t a championship up for grabs in John Cena’s match against Solo Sikoa, there is something massive on the line: His confidence. The multi-time world champion has largely been absent from WWE programming for a number of years thanks to his thriving career in Hollywood. But in between appearing in shows such as Peacemaker and movies like Vacation Friends 2 , the Doctor of Thuganomics has popped back into the ring on occasion. However, Cena has failed to capture a singles victory since 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of his return to the country this year, he has recently expressed doubts about his abilities and has even teased retirement if he can’t get the job done soon. But as the person who lives and breathes the mottos of “Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect” and “Never Give Up,” will Super Cena fly off into the sunset as victorious as his glory days? Or will the Enforcer of the Bloodline play Doomsday to Cena’s Superman and put a devastating end to a heroic career? Based on Solo’s dominance as of late, it’s hard to imagine the Street Champion of the Islands taking an L. But if anyone can do it, John Cena can find a way. If not, we may very well be seeing the legend’s last match in WWE.

As big as the rest of the matches on the card are, the biggest match on any WWE Premium Live Event right now is the one with Roman Reigns in it. The Head of the Table has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1,150 days. Sure, he may not defend his championship as much as WWE World Champion Seth Rollins or former NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, but every time he does, it’s a spectacle. Hell, every time he makes an appearance is a special event at this point.

However, a portion of the WWE Universe is fed up with this reign. Included in that contingent is rising star LA Knight. Not only is the self-proclaimed Mega Star walking into a title match against one of the most dominant champions in history, Knight is receiving his first title match of any kind since debuting on the WWE’s main roster. He may have charisma for days and the physicality to back up his big mouth, but there’s still a lot of pressure on the Slim Jim Summerslam Battle Royal winner’s shoulders. Will he rise to the occasion and dethrone Reigns? Or will Knight be forced to acknowledge the Tribal Chief?

To be fair, some people can do just as much with a loss as they can with a win and Knight is definitely one of those people. As he would say, that’s a fact of life. But is that enough to win the big one on such a grand stage? As much as fans may be in Knight’s corner, they also know that Reigns (and his Wise Man Paul Heyman) aren’t beyond bending the rules to maintain the grasp on the coveted championship. No matter the outcome of this match, there’s a good chance that it will be the one that has the most people talking at the end of the show.

Here’s the full card for WWE Crown Jewel 2023:

Kickoff Match: Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Fatal 5-Way Match for the Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. NIa Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Roquel Rodriguez

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

