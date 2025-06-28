How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: live stream boxing today, PPV price, start time, TV channel, fight card

The Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live stream from Honda Center, in Anaheim, is a cruiserweight contest that is typically dripping in narrative.

Paul, aka the Problem Child, is starting to make a name for himself in the squared circle and plenty think he'll get a world ranking with a win. Chavez Jr, from boxing royalty, won't let him have it all his own way, though — and you can watch Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Paul vs Chavez Jr live stream, start time, PPV ► Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Sun.) / 10 a.m. AEDT (Sun.).

► Paul vs Chavez Jr (approx.): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Sat) / 1 p.m. AEST (Sun.).

• U.S. PPV — DAZN

• U.K. PPV — DAZN

Paul wants to be considered a boxer more than his next breath. And the former Disney star and YouTuber is making a pretty decent fist of it, too, his most recent win against former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson making plenty sit up and take note. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has said the Problem Child deserves a world ranking if he beats Chavez Jr and such is Paul's pulling power a cruiserweight world title fight isn't out of the question.

Chavez Jr, though, will be desperate to win. The son of three-weight former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, the 39-year-old brings a wealth of experience to go with the family name. Junior also held the WBC world middleweight title between 2011 and 2012, has good hand speed and a solid defense. Frustrate Paul and there will be openings for him.

Check out all the need-to-know information on how to watch Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams below, plus a stacked undercard – in the U.S. or abroad.

Watch Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fight on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Paul vs Chavez Jr on it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. We think NordVPN is the best VPN on the market right now.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the fight and tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the Paul vs Chavez Jr live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live streams via DAZN PPV. The PPV cost is $59.99.

There's also a bundle PPV package available with the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 fight from Wembley, London, U.K., on Saturday, July 19, or The Ring III - Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda (July 12). For $94.99, you get access to both Paul vs Chavez Jr and one of those fights mentioned above, depending on your preference.

You must also have a regular DAZN subscription to watch all the action unfold.

DAZN prices start from $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $224.99 if you pay for a year up front. There is also a month-by-month flexible option for $29.99. Every option comes with a 7-day free trial, cancel any time.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Paul vs Chavez Jr live stream on your usual DAZN account, get yourself a VPN such as NordVPN.

DAZN is home to some of the biggest showdowns in boxing and beyond — and this is just the beginning. If you're a fan of live sports, especially boxing or pool, a DAZN subscription is a must-have. The streaming service is available on the best streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and most smart TVs.

How to watch Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams in the U.K.

The Paul vs Chavez Jr live stream, plus the undercard, is available on DAZN in the U.K.. The DAZN PPV costs £24.99.

The same multi-flight deal applies across the pond as well, with U.K. customers pricing beginning at £39.99.

Remember, you also need a DAZN subscription, available with a free 7-day trial that can be canceled at any time. When the trial ends, DAZN costs £14.99 a month on a 12-month contract, or £24.99 month-to-month. An annual subscription will cost £119.99 in the U.K.

DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

Traveling away from the U.K.? Watch Paul vs Chavez Jr online as usual with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams in Canada

DAZN Canada is showing the Paul vs Chavez Jr fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $59.99.

The same bundle applies in Canada as the U.S. which you can buy for $94.99. Don't forget that you will need to buy a usual subscription with prices beginning at $24.99 - buy now and you will be good to go to watch the 2025-26 Champions League as well.

Outside the Great White North for the big fight? You'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN so that you can catch your stream as usual.

How to watch Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Paul vs Chavez Jr live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN.

In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$49.99. If you want the aforementioned bundles, it'll set you back AU$65.99.

You'll need to buy a subscription too, with prices starting at $13.99 for a 12-month contract, but a seven-day free trial is available to DAZN newbies.

Alternatively, you can watch as a one-off PPV on Kayo Sports Main Event. It costs AU$49.95.

Those not in Australia can unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Paul vs Chavez fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ$49.99.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99, but you can get a free 7-day trial if you only want to watch Paul vs Chavez Jr.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the moment, you might want to consider subscribing to NordVPN so you can catch all your streams as you usually would.

How to watch Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams in RoW

For more or less every other country around the world (up to 200 of them, in fact) it's DAZN again for a Paul vs Chavez Jr live stream, with the vast majority of non-subscribers getting a 7-day free trial to the platform.

Visit this handy DAZN guide to tell you how much the PPV is in your country.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN so that you can stream all the boxing.

Can I watch Paul vs Chavez Jr for free? No, there are no free Paul vs Chavez Jr live streams. You'll need to pay for the PPV to watch the action as it happens. To be fair it's pretty reasonably priced for a huge boxing bout, and if you buy from DAZN you get a 7-day free trial included in the price. Just remember to cancel before the 7 days are up else you will be charged for a monthly subscription.

Paul vs Chavez Jr tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Jake Paul Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Nationality U.S. Mexican Date of birth January 17, 1997 February 16, 1986 Height 6' 1" 6' 0" Reach 76" 73" Total fights 12 62 Record 11-1 (7 KOs) 54-6-1-1 (34 KOs)

Paul vs Chavez Jr fight card

Zurdo Ramirez is the biggest name on the undercard as he defends his WBA and WBO cruiserweight world titles against Yuniel Dorticos.

Expect Paul to calling Zurdo out if he wins later in the night.

Jake Paul vs Julio César Chávez Jr. ; Cruiserweight

; Cruiserweight Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos ; Cruiserweight, for the WBA and WBO titles

; Cruiserweight, for the WBA and WBO titles Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega; Lightweight

Lightweight Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer; Lightweight

Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez; Welterweight

Welterweight Raul “Cugar” Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez; Welterweight

Welterweight Naomy Valle vs Ashley Felix; Light flyweight

