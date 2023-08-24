How to watch Vacation Friends 2: Release date and time

Summer may be coming to an end, but there’s still time for a little more fun in the sun thanks to Hulu's Vacation Friends 2.

Vacation Friends 2 streaming details Vacation Friends 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 25 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu (U.S.) and Disney Plus (internationally)

John Cena has had quite an eventful season already. After the releases of Fast X, Hidden Strike with the legendary Jackie Chan, the cultural phenomenon known as Barbie, and most recently Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the 16-time world champion might have to change his catchphrase from 'You Can’t See Me' to 'You Can’t Not See Me.'

But now before he makes his triumphant return to WWE ahead of Smackdown on Sept. 1, 2023 and WWE Superstar Spectacle a week later in India, he's starring in the follow-up to filmmaker Clay Tarver’s surprise hit comedy from 2021 alongside fellow returning cast members Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner.

The first movie was reportedly the streamer’s most-watched original feature film of all time, so it's no surprise that Hulu wants to back to the same resort. Here's how you can watch Vacation Friends online. Scroll down for the trailer and cast list.

How to watch Vacation Friends 2 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Vacation Friends 2 premieres Friday, Aug. 25 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu.

The movie is rated R and the run time is 103 minutes.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives like Prey. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial, after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

How to watch Vacation Friends 2 in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

Even though Hulu is not available in the U.K., Canada or Australia — Disney Plus is.

Vacation Friends 2 will premiere on Disney Plus under the Star banner in those and other territories.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more.

Vacation Friends 2 trailer

Picking up shortly after the events of the first movie, Vacation Friends 2 sees Marcus, Emily, Ron, and Kyla reuniting for another memorable vacation together. This time, the gang is celebrating Ron and Kyla’s new marriage and new baby with an all-expenses paid trip to a Caribbean resort. However, things don’t go exactly as planned when Marcus needs to meet important work clients and Kyla’s previously incarcerated father joins in on the festivities at the worst possible moment.

As you can see from the trailer below, in addition to the hilarious leads reprising their roles from the acclaimed first film, the chaos we’ve come to know and love from this group has returned as well.

Vacation Friends 2 cast

As previously stated, leads John Cena, Lil Rey Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner are all coming back for Ron, Marcus, Emily, and Kyla’s latest vacation escapades. However, they will not be alone in their latest outlandish antics.

Award-winning actor Steve Buscemi of Reservoir Dogs, Boardwalk Empire, and Miracle Workers fame joins the cast as Reese Hackford, Kyla’s father who was recently released from a stint in California’s San Quentin State Prison.

Former Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng, who has gone on to appear in Crazy Rich Asians, M3GAN,” and American Born Chinese, is also part of the cast as the millionaire investor that Marcus is looking to impress in order to win a coveted hotel construction contract.

In addition to Buscemi and Chieng, the rest of the cast of this highly anticipated sequel includes Jamie Hector as Warren, Carlos Santos as Maurillio, Julee Cerda as Mrs. Kim and Julianne Arrieta as Chloe.