WWE Crown Jewel 2022 live stream start time: How to watch online, card

All of the standard big-card madness is coming in the WWE Crown Jewel live streams this weekend. But at the top of the card, WWE is pulling a boxing move, with Logan Paul main-eventing for the biggest prize in the company.

Crown Jewel start time and date • Date: Saturday (Nov. 5)

• Start time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 4 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEDT

• Kickoff show time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST/ 2 a.m. AEDT

Yes, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is on the line when Roman Reigns puts his two belts up against Paul's surgically-loaded fist. Yes, either in kayfabe or reality (who knows, really?), Logan Paul's got pins in his hands, and that's got everyone wondering if he has a chance of knocking out The Tribal Chief.

Elsewhere on the card, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are engaging in this card's first of two "big meaty men" matches. Both should win, but it feels like Brock's in bigger need of it. The other match is Omos (with MVP) in his clash with the newly-returned Braun Strowman.

The women's division will be represented by Raw, with Bianca Belair defending her Women's Championship against Bayley. The challenger's Damage CTRL faction members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will also be going for the gold, against Alexa Bliss and Asuka. It feels as if Damage CTRL should leave the show with all the titles.

The other big news on the agenda is that Bray Wyatt will be at the show. An interruption from the peculiar-looking Uncle Howdy seems likely, but we hope for something more.

How to watch Crown Jewel live streams from anywhere on Earth

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), Crown Jewel live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save up to 50% by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

Crown Jewel live streams in the U.S. are cheaper

The only place to watch Crown Jewel in the U.S. is with Peacock. WWE Premium Live Events are in the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier; the $9.99 Peacock Premium Plus tier doesn't get you anything extra for this show.

There's no need to pay for the ad-free tier for WWE live events, as there are always ads in the live editions of Peacock programming.

Crown Jewel live streams in the UK

Our friends in the United Kingdom will grab Crown Jewel live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

That said, don't expect this to last forever. Peacock is now touching down internationally, landing in the United Kingdom and Ireland recently. Who knows how soon the WWE content will filter over.

While those in the States pay less now, there is less content available — and the ad breaks are weird — so it's a monkey's paw situation on getting that discount.

Crown Jewel live streams in Australia

Crown Jewel begins at 3 a.m. AEDT Sunday, though the kickoff show starts at 2 a.m. AEST.

Australia is still watching Crown Jewel streams on the WWE Network (opens in new tab) — though it moves to Foxtel's Binge in 2023 with the Royal Rumble.

Crown Jewel 2022 card and predictions

Our predicted winners are in bold

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

vs. Logan Paul Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

vs. Bobby Lashley Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match

in a Last Woman Standing Match Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes

vs. The Brawling Brutes WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage Match

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day