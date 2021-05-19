Wizards vs Celtics live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Wizards vs Celtics start time, channel The Wizards vs Celtics live stream is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. It will be on TNT.

The Wizards vs Celtics live stream is here and it’s not your average 7th seed vs the 8th seed duel. Since this year’s the road to the NBA Finals is a little different, this is a single game which will decide who will advance past this NBA playoffs live stream .

Due to COVID pausing last season, the NBA was forced to begin their 2020-2021 season on a short turnaround and decrease their regular season from 82 games to 72. As a way to make it up to the teams and the fans, the Association decided to add a play-in tournament. Now instead of just the top eight teams making the playoffs in each conference, the top 10 teams will have a chance in postseason play.

Teams that finished in 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th place in their conference will compete in play-in games to decide the playoffs 7th and 8th seeds. The winner of Wizards vs Celtics will advance to take over the 7th seed in the playoffs and face the Nets in the first round. The loser goes on to face the winner of #10 Hornets vs #9 Pacers. The winner of that game win’s the 8th-seed and faces the top-seeded 76ers.

The Wizards (34-38) have been led by the newly minted Triple-Double king, Russell Westbrook who averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game over the season. However, Washington’s fate likely lies with the health of Bradley Beal’s hamstring. The 27-year old shooting guard finished the season as the NBA’s second highest scorer with 31.3 points per game, but has already said his hammy won’t be 100% by Tuesday’s tip off.

The Celtics (36-36) have been attempting to overcome a bigger injury problem. Jaylen Brown, their second leading scorer went down May 2nd with a wrist injury and is done for the season. Since then, Jason Tatum has raised his game increasing his scoring and on court leadership. Tatum and the Celtics may have something extra to play for besides themselves. Speculation has begun surrounding Boston Head Coach Brad Stevens’ future with the team. Stevens has coached the Celtics for the last eight seasons.

The Celtics won their season series with the Wizards 2 games to 1 and enter Tuesday at 1.5 point favorites. The over/under is 232.5.

How to avoid Wizards vs Celtics blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Wizards vs Celtics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Wizards vs Celtics live streams in the US

In the U.S. Wizards vs Celtics airs on TNT, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Wizards vs Celtics live streams in the UK

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports. The Wizards vs Celtics live stream is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena — starting at 2 a.m. BST.

Wizards vs Celtics live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Wizards vs Celtics on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.