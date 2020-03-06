Here are the best coronavirus cleaning products according to the EPA

The majority of coronavirus cases worldwide have spread through person-to-person transmission. However, the CDC says coronavrius can also be transmitted by touching infected surfaces or objects.

As a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is releasing a list of recommended coronavirus cleaners the public can use to help stop potential outbreaks. The coronavirus cleaning advice released by the EPA includes various household names like Lysol and Purell. The full EPA list includes over 30 cleaning products. Some of the more common cleaners include:

EPA-approved coronavirus cleaning products

Other coronavirus cleaning advice

According to the EPA, coronaviruses are enveloped viruses, which means they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill, as long as you're using the appropriate disinfectant.

However, keep in mind that your chances of contracting coronavirus in the U.S. is still relatively small. In addition, the CDC says that good hygiene habits are still your best recourse. These include tips like washing your hands often with soap — for a full 20 seconds — avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and not touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.