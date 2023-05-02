What’s new on HBO Max in May 2023: All the new movies and shows

What's new on HBO Max in May 2023? The list is out and it's filled with new shows and movies that are arriving on HBO and HBO Max. And most of it is quality content, which is why it's our choice for best streaming service.

May 2023 brings the return of the underrated gem, The Other Two, as well as the premiere of the Watergate drama White House Plumbers. Later, on May 23rd, HBO Max becomes the Max streaming service.

The catalog of best HBO Max movies is growing with library titles like Parasite, Hustle & Flow, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding. But even though HBO Max may lose titles this month, it hasn't announced them alongside the list of new arrivals. Looks like we have to keep checking the “Last Chance” section on the HBO Max app.

Before we get into the complete list of what's new on HBO Max in May 2023, we present our top pick.

New on HBO Max: Editor's picks

The Other Two season 3

This wickedly funny dissection of fame and its trapping never found much of an audience on Comedy Central. It was saved by HBO Max, yet another reason why it’s the best streaming service around. Season 3 continues to follow the misadventures of gay wannabe actor Cary (Drew Tarver) and aspiring talent manager Brooke (Helene York), whose younger brother and mother (Molly Shannon) are big stars. Their attempts to ride on the family coattails and further their careers usually flame out in spectacular, cringe-inducing fashion. But it’s not all failures and foibles for the “other two” — sometimes, they manage to succeed and it’s sweet to witness. - Kelly Woo

Premieres May 4 on HBO Max

Succession season 4 finale (May 28)

Winner of 13 Emmys, Succession is about power, politics and money — all wrapped up in a dysfunctional family drama. The show primarily centers on the Roy family — whom are loosely based on the Murdochs. The Roys are the owners of Waystar RoyCo, a fictional media and entertainment conglomerate, and the children are vying against an ailing father to see who will control the company. The series finale, which airs on May 28 and is said to be 90 minutes long, will likely end with a very big bang.

New on HBO Max on May 1

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)

Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)

American Honey, 2016 (HBO)

As Tears Go By, 1988

Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)

Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)

Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)

Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003

Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)

Eat Pray Love, 2010

The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)

The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)

Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

The Karate Kid, 2010

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)

Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director's Cut)

Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)

Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)

Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)

Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)

Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)

Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)

Step Brothers, 2008

White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

New on HBO Max on May 2

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Batwheels, Season 1E

RUN ALL NIGHT, (HBO)

New on HBO Max on May 3

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

New on HBO Max on May 4

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

New on HBO Max on May 5

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

New on HBO Max on May 8

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)

Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023

Sky Captain and The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)

Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

New on HBO Max on May 11

Rick and Morty, Season 6

New on HBO Max on May 14

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

New on HBO Max on May 15

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)

Land of Gold, 2022

Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

New on HBO Max on May 16

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Men in Black, 1997

Men in Black II, 2002

Men in Black III, 2012

New on HBO Max on May 19

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

Parasite, 2019 (HBO)

Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

New on HBO Max on May 20

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

New on HBO Max on May 22

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)

San Andreas, 2015