With so much available to watch on TV and streaming services, we all experienced a bit of indecision paralysis. That's why we're making it easier for you to find what to watch tonight, December 13, 2021.

Our guide highlights a couple of top picks, as well as a brief round-up of what else is new on TV tonight. It goes hand-in-hand with our recommendations on what to watch this weekend.

Today, we're still reeling from everything that happened on Succession season 3 finale and Yellowstone season 4 episode 7. Once you've processed all of that drama, you can turn your attention to a new comedy series from the creator of Superstore and an HBO documentary about Sesame Street.

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO)

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? This documentary reveals just how all of us ended up in the inclusive, educational, inspiring and loving neighborhood. It chronicles how Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett and TV producer Joan Ganz Cooney came up with the groundbreaking idea of a series that might help young children of color prepare for school.

Their team of writers and educators was soon joined by puppeteer Jim Henson, whose Muppets became the heart of the show. The doc features interviews with beloved cast members, including Sonia Manzano (Maria) and Emilio Delgado (Luis). Get out the tissues, though — the deaths of Henson and Will Lee (Mr. Hooper) may make you cry.

Airs 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max

American Auto (NBC)

The Superstore-sized hole in our hearts are ready to be filled by American Auto, a new workplace comedy from creator Justin Spitzer. It takes place within the automobile industry in Detroit. Payne Motors gets a new CEO (Ana Gasteyer) who doesn't know anything about cars. She can't even drive one!

But these are changing times for the business and they need to adapt or be sent to the junkyard. Luckily, she can count on a brilliant team (played by Harriest Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Michael B. Washington and others). Well, mostly brilliant, as the first project they present to the CEO is a self-driving car that just might be a little racist.

Airs 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

What's on TV tonight

Streaming now

The Rise and Fall of Lula Roe (Discovery Plus)

8 p.m.

All American - season 4 fall finale (The CW)

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: European Vacation - special (Fox)

Maps and Mistletoe - movie (Lifetime)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition - season 2 premiere (VH1)

The Voice - season 21 finale, part 1 (NBC)

9 p.m.

4400 - season 1 fall finale (The CW)

Let's Get Merried - movie (VH1)

Love It or List It - season 17 fall finale (HGTV)

10 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Ricki Lake and Sandra Bernhard (Bravo)