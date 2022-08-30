West Ham vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Tottenham live stream is a big London derby — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

West Ham vs Tottenham live stream, date, time, channels The West Ham vs Tottenham live stream takes place Wednesday, August 31.

► Time 7.45 p.m. BST / 2.45 a.m. ET / 11.45 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

West Ham have made a poor start to their Premier League campaign, losing all but one of their opening four matches. They got their first victory at the weekend, a Pablo Fornals goal giving them the win over a struggling Aston Villa. This should give them some confidence ahead of the visit of Spurs.

Tottenham will arrive at the London Stadium unbeaten and have only dropped points in a draw with Chelsea. Antonio Conte’s side have got these results despite not quite hitting top form yet and they were wasteful in their win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Two more goals from Harry Kane gave them victory, despite the England captain missing a penalty.

The home side will be boosted by the arrival of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon in a club-record deal worth £51 million. The Brazilian midfielder has 33 caps for his country and could make his debut on Wednesday. He is the eighth player brought in by West Ham during this summer transfer window.

New Spurs signings Ivan Perisic and Richarlison have impressed. The latter could replace a still out-of-form Heung-min Son. Djed Spend and Yves Bissouma could also be given more minutes by Antonio Conte as the fixture congestion grows. Cristian Romero signed a permanent contract with Tottenham this week and has returned to training following injury, as has midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Who will come out on top in what will be a fiery London derby? Find out by watching the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream.

Plus, make sure you don't miss any of the week's action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream wherever you are

The West Ham vs Tottenham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Tottenham live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).