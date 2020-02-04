We just got the first Galaxy S20 cases — and they confirm some key features

We just got our hands on what could be the first Galaxy S20 cases ahead of the phone's expected reveal at Samsung's February 11 Unpacked event. And while the cases are pretty minimalist, they confirm much of what we've heard about the rumored physical design of Samsung's next flagship.

Created by slim case maker Totallee, our cases came in three variations for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra. In terms of height, the cases measure in at about 6 inches, 6.3 inches and 6.5 inches tall, which largely line up with the physical dimensions we've seen rumored for the S20 line.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Each case has a large rectangular cutout for the camera module that gets bigger for every size. That's likely for the varying camera arrays we expect to see on the S20, with the standard S20 expected to pack a triple-camera setup (12MP main, 64MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide) and the S20 Plus sporting the same cameras with an added time of flight sensor.

The S20 Ultra will likely sport a massive 108MP main camera, which explains the huge cutout on our S20 Ultra case.

Dimensions and camera bumps aside, our cases hint at some pretty typical stuff --power and volume buttons on the right edge, a USB-C port at the bottom and holes for speakers and microphones at the top and bottom.

If you're set on getting a Galaxy S20 (and are confident these cases will match the final product), you can pre-order them now on Totallee's website.

The plethora of leaks, rumors and now official cases have all but confirmed the Galaxy S20's specs and features, but we should know exactly what Samsung's new flagship looks like during the company's big Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11.