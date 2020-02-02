Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S20 Plus: The differences explained

Samsung sounds like it's pulling out all the stops for its Galaxy S20 series. And while the rumored S20 Ultra sounds fantastic — check out our look at how the Galaxy S20 Ultra will differ from Samsung's other new phones — it's going to be the most expensive of the new models debuting later this month. Instead, it's the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus that will be what the majority of Samsung fans will be wanting to buy.

Comparing these two phones, with their expected $150 or so price difference, reveals a lot of similarities. But there are some key differences too, and they could make or break the decision on which Galaxy S20 model you should get.

Here's a closer look at how the rumored specs and features of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus compare — what’s the same and what’s different, and how that might impact your choice in phones.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus rumored specs

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Plus Display (Resolution, Max. refresh rate) 6.2 inches (3200 x 1440, 120Hz) 6.7 inches (3200 x 1440, 120Hz) CPU Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB 128GB Rear Cameras 12MP main, 64MP 3x optical telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide 12MP main, 64MP 3x optical telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide, time-of-flight Front Camera 10MP 10MP Dust/Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Battery Size 4,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Size 152 x 68 x 7.9mm (5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) 162 x 74 x 7.8mm (6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches) Weight 164g (5.8 ounces) 188g (6.6 ounces)

Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S20 Plus: Price and availability

At this point, it's clear the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will both debut at Samsung’s Unpacked event on Feb. 11. It's less certain when the phones might ship, but Samsung's registration page for pre-ordering the new phone suggests both will hit stores on March 6.

As for price, everything's up in the air until Samsung takes the stage on Feb. 11. But leaker Max Weinbach claims the S20 will start at €800 to €900 for the 4G version, while the S20 Plus will cost €950 to €1,050. Add another €100 for the 5G versions. Samsung would likely adjust those prices for the U.S. market rather than do a straight currency conversion so we're looking at $800 to $900 for the Galaxy S20 and $950 to $1,050 for the S20 Plus, with the 5G versions costing extra.

Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S20 Plus: Design

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus should be almost exactly the same (a recurring theme in this comparison.) Both should have a central punch-hole for the selfie camera at the top of the display, and they'll look like twins from the back too. The one exception: the S20 Plus has an extra camera in the large rectangular bump in its top left corner, housing a new time-of-flight sensor.

A Galaxy S20 Plus render (Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

The phones may look the same, but due to different screen sizes, their dimensions won't match. According to leaked specs, the Galaxy S20 will measure 5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches; the S20 Plus should be taller and wider, at 6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches. Those same leaks suggest the S20 Plus will outweigh the S20 (6.6 ounces vs. 5.8 ounces).

As a result, the different S20 models should feel very different to use. A pocket or bag that fits the S20 easily will struggle with the bigger S20 Plus. This difference won’t be a consideration for everyone, but it could be important to a select few who want their phone to be a particular size for reasons of comfort or convenience.

A Galaxy S20 render (Image credit: Ishan Agarwal/91Mobiles)

Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S20 Plus: Display

Samsung has reportedly given both the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus 120Hz Quad HD capable displays with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Note that if you want to use that faster refresh rate, you won't be able to do so at full resolution, though that limitation impacts both the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. Instead, the big difference here is screen size.

The standard S20’s display is 6.2 inches across, which is already quite large. The S20 Plus is 6.7 inches across, which will mean a better viewing experience but a heftier phone. The bigger screen is going to require more battery power, too.

Neither phone is tipped to have a curved “Edge” display, unlike previous Galaxy S series phones, but both will hide an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner beneath the bottom portion of the screen. That will serve as the main security and unlocking mechanism for the S20 series.

Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S20 Plus: Cameras

There is only one key difference between the S20 and S20 Plus’ camera arrays, and whether it matters depends on the kind of photos you like to take.

Both the S20 and S20 Plus will feature a 12MP main camera on the back, joined by a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Up front, both phones feature a 10MP selfie cam.

The Galaxy S10 featured three rear cameras, and those all return to the S20 lineup. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The S20 Plus boasts one additional sensor, though: a time-of-flight (or TOF) sensor on the back of the phone. TOF sensors help the phones they’re attached to measure distances, information which the phone can then use to better implement special photo effects like bokeh blurring, or to make AR apps display things in the environment more accurately.

What this means is that the S20 Plus will likely be better at photography than the S20, even if it’s only marginal and in specific circumstances. So if you’re caught between these two devices, and want the best pictures you can — particularly when it comes to portraits — the Galaxy S20 Plus has an early edge over its smaller counterpart.

Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S20 Plus: Performance

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus are both expected to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset in the US. Elsewhere, the Exynos 990 should power both phones.

Both of these processors should be plenty powerful, although the Snapdragon version will likely turn out to be the peppier performer based on benchmarks from previous phones powered by comparable Snapdragon and Exynos chips.

There's no difference in memory or storage either — you'll get 12GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S20 Plus: Battery life

A bigger screen requires a bigger battery, so the leaked spec that the Galaxy S20 Plus has a 4,500 mAh power pack makes a lot of sense. The Galaxy S20 is expected to get by with a 4,000 mAh battery.

For what's it's worth, both those batteries are larger than the 3,400 mAh power pack found in the Galaxy S10. The S10 Plus had a 4,100 mAh battery, which is only slightly larger than the one expected to land in the Galaxy S20.

As far as we know, the two phones will use the same charging tech, both wired and wireless. One rumor has said that the S20 Plus will come with a 25W fast charger in the box, so hopefully the S20 comes with one too. Based on what the S10 and Note 10 are capable of, expect a return of wireless charging along with a Wireless PowerShare feature that lets you charge other Qi-compatible devices with your S20.

Outlook

The good news is that no matter which of the two phones you pick, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus should both offer plenty of power, amazing displays, and impressive cameras.

Leaping from a 6.2-inch display to a 6.7-inch screen is quite the jump, not just in terms of screen real estate but also the extra height and width required by a larger panel, too. We'll also need to test both phones to see what differences the larger screen and bigger battery mean for the Galaxy S20 Plus' longevity. And a lot of the S20 Plus' appeal will hinge upon just what that time-of-flight sensor brings to the party.

Both new Galaxy phones offer a lot of promise at this point. We're eager to find out just whether the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus can deliver on that.