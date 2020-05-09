How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2020 online, spoilers, card start time and date

We're excited to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2020 because unlike the WWE TV shows that have led up to this PPV, it's slated to be anything but the standard fare. The big show is headlined by the annual men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, which are taking place in a brand new way: at WWE headquarters.

Yes, the 6 men and 6 women in each of the Money in the Bank 2020 ladder matches aren't just running down the ramp to the ring: they're shipping up to Stanford, CT to WWE's Titan Towers headquarters to scale the building. Hopefully, they do that indoors, through staircases and elevators, and not rappelling the exterior like a dozen bat-men and bat-women.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 live stream start times WWE Money in the Bank streams tomorrow, (Sunday, May 10th) at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific on the WWE Network.

This, as you may have guessed, is ultimately intriguing because of how it will give WWE the chance to have this annual PPV in completely new ways. Think back to WrestleMania 36's pre-taped Boneyard Match and Firefly Funhouse Match. By changing the setting to a building, with a ring on the rooftop, WWE will have a load of opportunities to surprise.

The Money In The Bank matches are also stocked with a wide range of wrestlers, from serious types like Aleister Black and Shayna Baszler to more humorous folks like Otis and Carmella. Lacey Evans has already threatened to place booby traps (her words) around WWE headquarters.

And since the matches have reportedly already been shot, the brawls can be presented at their best — with WWE getting to edit out any mistakes it would rather not end up on Botchamania.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 card

Men's Money in the Bank: Daniel Bryan vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles

vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans vs. Nia Jax WWE Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Seth Rollins vs. Universal Championship Match: Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman (c)

Bray Wyatt vs SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Tamina vs Bayley (c)

Tamina vs SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Lucha House Party vs The New Day (c)

Our picks are marked in bold.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 spoilers

We're not here to spoil match results — how dare anyone do that — but below we've got photos of the rooftop setup that leaked online, teasing that both genders' Money In The Bank ladder matches would be happening at the same time. Daniel Bryan, on SmackDown Live, confirmed this hunch.

If you want to find potential match ending spoilers, your best bet is to check out Vegas odds closer to the date of the show, if the smart money rolls in.

How to watch Money in the Bank 2020 online with a VPN

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 live stream via the WWE Network

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch Money In The Bank 2020.