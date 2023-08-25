USA vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch Basketball World Cup 2023 free anywhere

After the infamous 7th-place finish four years ago, Team USA has hit the reset button for the 2023 Basketball World Cup. The road back to the top begins with a clash against New Zealand, who scored more points per game than anybody else at the last World Cup. Below, we explain how to watch USA vs New Zealand live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Though the setup has been cleared out practically from top to bottom and they aren't at the top of the world rankings anymore, make no mistake about it – Team USA are still the runaway World Cup favorites. Steve Kerr's roster features three NBA All-Stars in Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards, and the Pacers guard can't even lock down a place in the starting lineup.

Edwards, who was never selected for any of USA's youth teams, has emerged as the team's leading light during the tune-up games, leading the scoring as Kerr's men went 5-0. The Tall Blacks, on the other hand, come into the tournament off the back of three straight defeats.

Offense has always been the best form of defense for coach Pero Cameron, but last year's FIBA Asia Cup bronze-medalists will need to be extraordinarily efficient to stand a chance of outscoring USA. Expect Flynn Cameron, the son of Pero, to set a ferocious pace, but whether New Zealand are able to maintain it remains to be seen.

The USA vs New Zealand live stream will reveal where both teams stand. We’ll show you how to watch this FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 game online from anywhere and for free with a VPN.

FREE USA vs New Zealand live streams

RTVE in Spain and Kayo Sports in Australia are showing select 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup games for FREE.

Both services have confirmed that they'll have free USA vs New Zealand live streams.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free basketball live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can tune in via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

USA vs New Zealand live streams around the world

A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Spaniard who's currently in the U.S. could watch USA vs New Zealand live streams free on RTVE even though they're not in Spain.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Spanish service, you'd select Spain from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTVE or another website and watch USA vs New Zealand.

How to watch USA vs New Zealand live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in the U.S. can catch a USA vs New Zealand live stream on both ESPN Plus and ESPN2.

A total of 86 games are being shown on ESPN Plus, with six games set to air on ESPN2, including three Team USA ties.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN2. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a 50% discount for the first month.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is your best option for watching the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. It's $9.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN2. Sling is currently offering a tempting 50% discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN2. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch USA vs New Zealand live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch USA vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch USA vs New Zealand on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a USA vs New Zealand live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch USA vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Australia can watch USA vs New Zealand live streams on ESPN and Kayo Sports.

Kayo is a subscription service, however select games, including USA vs New Zealand, are being shown free of charge. All you need to do is create an account – you don't even need to enter payment details.

If you're interested in subscribing, Kayo offers new users a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the draft. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three concurrent streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch USA vs New Zealand as if you were back home.

How to watch USA vs New Zealand live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., coverage of USA vs New Zealand and the entire FIBA Basketball World Cup is exclusive to the dedicated basketball streaming service Courtside 1891.

The £27.99 Courtside 1891 Max World Cup Bundle will let you live stream every game. However, at £37.99, the Courtside 1891 Max Annual Pass doesn't cost much more and will also provide access to additional FIBA events, such as the Intercontinental Cup, Basketball Champions League, and Europe Cup.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to tune in from abroad.