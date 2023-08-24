FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream 2023: How to watch every game for free from anywhere

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is set to be a thriller. Team USA, who crashed and burned four years ago, face an uphill struggle to get back on top, while France, Slovenia and reigning champions Spain are all primed to etch their names onto the Naismith Trophy. It's shaping up to be an international tournament for the ages, and that's despite several high-profile withdrawals, including Nikola Jokic and Ricky Rubio.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Les Bleus will be hungrier than most, having missed out on recent EuroBasket, World Cup and Olympic glory by the finest of margins. Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier have been in frightening form ahead of the tournament, and good thing too, as being drawn into the same group as possibly the best Canadian team ever means they'll need to hit the ground running in order to secure as favorable a route as possible through the 2nd round and knockouts.

Spain and Serbia are unknown quantities by comparison, with both nations missing their respective best players. Any side would struggle to fill the void left by Jokic or Rubio, but the Eagles and La Roja are far from one-man teams.

Even by his standards, Luka Doncic has been playing like a man possessed since gaining the Slovenia captaincy, while Germany are sweating over the fitness of star man Dennis Schroder, not least because they share a group with an outstanding Australia setup.

Last but not least, there's Team USA. A 7th-place finish was the five-time champions' worst ever World Cup showing, and new coach Steve Kerr has completely torn up the blueprint, selecting a youthful roster led by Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

FREE FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams

RTVE in Spain and Kayo Sports in Australia are showing select 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup games for FREE.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free basketball coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can tune in via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams around the world

A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Spaniard who's currently in the U.S. could watch FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams free on RTVE even though they're not in Spain.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a Spanish service, you'd select Spain from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTVE or another website and watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

How to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in the U.S. can catch a FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream on ESPN Plus or ESPN2.

A total of 86 games are being shown on ESPN Plus, with six games set to air on ESPN2, including three Team USA ties.

ESPN2 is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs from $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN2. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a 50% discount for the first month.

Fubo starts at $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

ESPN Plus is another option for the FIBA Basketball World Cup. It's $9.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $99.99. That brings access to boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Sling TV offers two packages, starting from $40 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN2. Sling is currently offering a tempting 50% discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. Prices start from $75 a month, which includes dozens of sports channels such as ESPN2. Better still, new users get a 7-day free trial.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a FIBA Basketball World Cup live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Hoops fans in Australia can watch 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams on ESPN and Kayo Sports.

Kayo is a subscription service, however select games are being shown free of charge. All you need to do is create an account – you don't even need to enter payment details.

If you're interested in subscribing, Kayo offers new users a 7-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three concurrent streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch the FIBA Basketball World Cup as if you were back home.

How to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the FIBA Basketball World Cup is exclusive to the dedicated basketball streaming service Courtside 1891.

The £27.99 Courtside 1891 Max World Cup Bundle will let you live stream every game. However, at £37.99, the Courtside 1891 Max Annual Pass doesn't cost much more and will also provide access to additional FIBA events, such as the Intercontinental Cup, Basketball Champions League, and Europe Cup.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use ExpressVPN to tune in from abroad.

Where is the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup held? For the first time in its history, the Basketball World Cup will hosted by multiple nations: Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. It will be the first World Cup to be hosted in Indonesia, and the second to be hosted in both the Philippines and Japan.