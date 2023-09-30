South Africa vs Tonga live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

South Africa will hope to end their Rugby World Cup pool campaign in style as they attempt to secure a bonus-point victory that would virtually guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals.

South Africa vs Tonga live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday, Oct 1

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Oct. 2)

After losing a thriller to Ireland last weekend, South Africa cannot afford another slip up and will be determined to secure the win and bag the four or more tries they need for a bonus point. If they achieve this feat then they will move to the top of Pool B with 15 points and stand the best chance possible of reaching knockouts.

With questions over the defending champions’ kicking in the loss to Ireland, the Springboks have rung the changes for the crucial clash with Tonga. Handre Pollard will play at fly-half after recovering from injury, with only Jasper Wiese, Eben Etzebeth and captain Siya Kolisi keeping their place from the starting line-up last weekend in Paris.

South Africa will be looking to make a fast start at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille but it won’t be easy against a powerful Tongan side who did manage to put points on the board in defeats to Scotland and Ireland. The Pacific Islanders know that they will be eliminated if they lose and will be determined to stay in the game as long as possible.

Tonga do carry a threat in explosive wing Solomone Kata, powerful centre Malakai Fekitoa and the New Zealand-born Charles Piutau. But it will take a monumental performance from the entire squad if they are to earn a first-ever win over South Africa.

We’ve got all the details you need to get South Africa vs Tonga live streams, from anywhere, down below so you can watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the South Africa vs Tonga live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV4 and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the South Africa vs Tonga live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the South Africa vs Tonga live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the South Africa vs Tonga live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV4 and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a South Africa vs Tonga live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch a South Africa vs Tonga live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch South Africa vs Tonga, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead.

How to watch the South Africa vs Tonga live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch South Africa vs Tonga via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch South Africa vs Tonga live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.