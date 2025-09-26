<a id="elk-bdbb9271-a30e-4bcd-b6e7-57c8f01c853a"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-ryder-cup-2025-2">Welcome to the Ryder Cup 2025!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="57a032ef-371d-481b-9f10-a383471e96a7"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5418px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="AYJzivLFDVSuhppAibBDFZ" name="Ryder Cup 2025" alt="Team Captains Luke Donald of England and Keegan Bradley of The United States pose for a photograph with the Ryder Cup Trophy during the Ryder Cup 2024 Year to Go Media Event at the Statue of Liberty on October 08, 2024 in New York, New York." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/AYJzivLFDVSuhppAibBDFZ.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5418" height="3048" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="bcd57b24-7258-4788-aba5-be0d00519d35"><strong>It&rsquo;s been a long two years, but finally, the 2025 Ryder Cup is here &mdash; live from Bethpage Black.</strong></p><p>Luke Donald (Team Europe) and Keegan Bradley (Team USA) have assembled their all-star teams, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau all featuring in this perennial event.<br><br>Can Team Europe upset the odds, or will it be another home win for the USA? Tune in to find out.</p>\n