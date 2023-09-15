F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream 2023 — how to watch for free online

The 2023 Formula 1 season is all but over, so now it's just about rewriting the record books — one consecutive victory at a time. Attention now turns to the streets of Marina Bay for the Singapore Grand Prix.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and where it's possible to watch for FREE.

2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream: How to watch online The 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST on Sunday, September 17.

• FREE LIVE STREAM — ServusTV (Austria) / RTL Zwee (Lux)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

When Sebastian Vettel won the 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix to claim a ninth back-to-back G.P., it was hard to imagine that run bettered. But 10 years later another Red Bull — this one driven by Max Verstappen — made it 10 from 10 a fortnight ago at Monza.

The 2023 Drivers' and Constructors' Championships may be as good as over, but there are still eight races remaining and plenty to prove. Technically, Sergio Pérez can still chase down teammate Verstappen and, notwithstanding those Red Bull loyalties, there's surely nothing more he'd like than to end the streak and complete a second Singapore Grand Prix victory in a row. And for the likes of Carlos Sainz Jr. and young Australian Oscar Piastri, there are some exceptional performances in Italy to build from.

Eagle-eyed F1 fans will notice some small tweaks to the Marina Bay Street Circuit from previous years, including a longer straight that will hopefully encourage some exciting overtake attempts.

You can see the full Singapore Grand Prix schedule further down this page, with lights out for the race itself at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST / 11 p.m. AEDT on Sunday, September 17. Make sure you don't miss a second of it by watching a Singapore Grand Prix live stream.

Read on for details about how to watch, and don't forget to check out our full 2023 F1 live streams hub for more information including the full schedule for the season.

FREE Singapore Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream for FREE

Formula 1 fans in in Austria and Luxembourg are among the luckiest in the world, as they get to watch Singapore Grand Prix live streams for FREE.

Both countries show F1 live streams on free-to-air TV. It's RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, while in Austria its ORF and ServusTV stations are sharing the coverage — this weekend for the Singapore G.P. it's the turn of Servus.

Streaming those services will be blocked from abroad. And if you're a resident of either of those countries but are overseas while the Singapore Grand Prix is taking place, we suspect you won't want to shell out again on a streaming service subscription for the duration of your holiday or business trip.

That's where downloading a VPN (virtual private network) could be a great choice, as — using the steps below — they let you watch your F1 live stream as if you were back at home.

The world's best VPN service has to be the ever-reliable ExpressVPN:

Like a Formula 1 car, ExpressVPN is incredibly fast and very safe. It's also a joy to handle and is compatible with a massive range of smart streaming devices. Run into trouble and there's a 24/7 pit crew waiting to assist, and you can give the service a try for free thanks to its 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's really ease to setup and use a VPN:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. Our in-depth testing puts ExpressVPN at the top of the podium.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're travelling to the U.S. but want to watch your usual Austrian stream, simply select an Austrian server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF or another website and watch every high-octane second.

2023 Singapore Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN is the destination to watch the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, with coverage spread across ESPN2 (practice 1/2/3 and qualifying) and ESPN for the race itself. Unlike some races on the F1 calendar, this one won't be shown on ABC or ESPN Plus.

ESPN channels are widely available through cable packages, via the best TV antennas or through streaming services such as Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Perhaps the most affordable way to do so is via Sling Orange . Its standard price is $40/month, but there's pretty much always an introductory offer like half-price for the first month.

If you do have cable with ESPN, you also have the option to watch F1 action via the ESPN app or the Watch section of ESPN's website. You'll just be asked for your satellite, cable or live TV provider details at the outset.

Or if all you're interested in is the F1 and you really don't want to pay extra for TV channels you won't watch, then you can also opt for F1 TV Pro. F1's own official live stream service is yours for just $9.99/month or $79.99 for the whole season

F1 TV Pro is available to watch via smartphone app, web browser, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Fire TV. And, in addition to Formula 1, you also get access to F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup live streams, together with exclusive F1 shows, archive and documentaries.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs from $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Recent deals have included 50% off for your first month.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN and ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has long been the home of Formula 1, with its dedicated F1 channel hosting all the weekend's action. Fans in the U.K. only have their home GP available to watch for free on Channel 4.

So you'll need Sky Sports F1 to watch F1 live streams from Singapore. It's included in the full Sky Sports package, that can be added to any regular Sky plan and also includes the provider's Premier League, cricket, golf and racing channels.

Assuming you have the necessary Sky box and television, all the F1 action is available to watch in ultra high-definition 4K. And you can watch on the go, to, with its Sky Go app for smartphones, tablets and a selection of streaming devices.

If you don't wish to shell out for a full Sky package, then you could always go for a Now Sports Pass , which features the full suite of Sky Sports channels and is available for £34.99/month or £11.98/day. Just don't expect 4K coverage, as it's not available on Now.

Based in the U.K. but outside the country this weekend? You'll be able to watch on your usual subscription service by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the rights to show Formula 1 live streams in Canada, including the Singapore Grand Prix.

TSN1 is showing all the practice sessions, qualifying and the race. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don't have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. Or for pure petrol heads, you could alternatively go for F1 TV Pro as described in the U.S.A. section above.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has bagged the F1 rights Down Under, so you'll need to tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don't have Foxtel? Kayo Sports may be a better shout for you, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a whole host of cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing. And you can give it a try before you buy, too, thanks to the FREE Kayo 7-day trial (coming to an end on September 25).

If you want to catch your Foxtel or Kayo F1 live stream when away from Australia, you can use one of the best VPNs to watch as if you were back at home.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix schedule

2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The Singapore Grand Prix weekend begins Friday (Sept. 15), with practice 1 and 2. Practice 3 and qualifying are on Saturday (Sept. 16), and the race is on Sunday (Sept. 17).

Friday, Sept 15

Practice 1

5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. ET

2:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. PT

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. BST

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. AEST

Practice 2

9 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET

6 a.m. - 7 a.m. PT

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. BST

12 a.m. – 1 a.m. AEST (Saturday)

Saturday, Sept 16

Practice 3

5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. ET

2:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. PT

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. BST

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. AEST

Qualifying

9 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET

6 a.m. - 7 a.m. PT

2 p.m. - 3 p.m. BST

12 a.m. – 1 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

Sunday, Sept 17

Singapore Grand Prix

8 a.m. ET

5 a.m. ET

1 p.m. BST

10 p.m. AEST

F1 2023 car and driver line-ups

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda Daniel Ricciardo Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hülkenberg Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant

