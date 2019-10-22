Watch Out, Apple: New Patent Reveals Samsung AR Glasses

Apple isn't the only tech giant working on an augmented reality glasses.

According to the site GalaxyClub, Samsung has filed a patent application called Head Mounted Display that points to the company working on a new augmented reality headset that would appear to come with two heads-up displays, two cameras, and what appears to be a speaker built in.

Samsung's wearable efforts have come under scrutiny in recent months after the company moved away from its Gear VR headset. The Gear VR delivered a virtual reality experience with help from Samsung's Galaxy phones, but the sales have plummeted as the novelty of virtual reality has worn off.

Samsung ultimately turned its back on virtual reality and doesn't even support Gear VR in its latest Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

In fact, all phone-based VR seems to be dead, as Google confirmed that the Pixel 4 won't support its Daydream VR headset and that it is discontinuing the headset altogether.

Meanwhile, Apple has made clear that it has no interest in competing in virtual reality. Instead, the company is reportedly working on its own Apple AR glasses, which would leverage the iPhone for computing power.

In a report on Monday (Oct. 21), Bloomberg reported that Apple will ship its AR glasses in 2020. The glasses "are expected to synchronize with a wearer’s iPhone to display things such as texts, emails, maps, and games over the user’s field of vision." Apple Glasses may also come with a separate app store.

The early renders of Apple's AR glasses look more fashionable that Samsung's headset render, but we have no idea what the final products will look like yet.

The Samsung patent application, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, doesn't shed too much light on exactly how the headset would work and when it might launch. It shows a design concept with little to know explanation about how each component works.

If Samsung is planning augmented reality glasses, we should expect to hear more about them in the coming months, perhaps at the launch of the Galaxy S11 in February.