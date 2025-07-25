Apple glasses patent reveals a new feature to improve comfort — but it looks bizarre

Apple looks to be doubling up its efforts in delivering smart glasses, and its rumored Apple Glasses are now tipped to launch in 2027. Now, a new patent teases what the Cupertino tech giant may be cooking up — and it's all about comfort.

A recently published Apple patent shows a head-mountable VR/AR device (like a pair of smart glasses) that includes a headband-like strap attached, which aims to improve comfort, fit and adjustability. This strap is attached to the glasses' arms and is said to provide a more personalized fit for users, as per Patently Apple.

The head strap is rotatable, so it can be placed to fit comfortably on a user's head or be stowed away behind the frames of the smart glasses so it's out of sight. While the patent describes an interesting design element for Apple smart glasses, seeing as it would provide a more universal fit, it would certainly be a bizarre look for an everyday pair of glasses.

(Image credit: Patently Apple)

This isn't unlike head strap accessories for VR headsets, such as Kiwi Design H4 Boost for Meta Quest, albeit more of a strap rather than a head pad. But imagine wearing a pair of glasses that are fitted with a headband? It's not exactly the everyday appeal you'll find on, say, the recent Oakley Meta HSTN glasses or Even Realities G1 smart glasses.

The patent states this support band is removable, so it may be more of an add-on accessory as an option for users to get a more adjustable, comfortable fit

If these smart specs boast AR features, like the Viture Luma Pro, further head support would make them more comfy to use.

Moreover, Apple reportedly has seven different glasses and headsets in the works, including Vision headsets. If this is the case, this headband-type feature may be utilized in these upcoming products instead.

As pointed out by the report, Apple used over 5,000 patents for its Apple Vision Pro, so this modular patent may be involved in the development of its smart glasses.

The headband on the Apple Vision Pro headset — it'll probably be smaller than this. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Of course, Apple files hundreds of patents for its upcoming products every year, but that doesn't mean it will use them. Take this all in with a spoonful of salt, but it does offer a hint at what the Cupertino tech giant may deliver to its rumored smart glasses — and comfort appears to be a priority.

Speaking of Apple Glasses, the smart specs are also expected to include Apple Intelligence, taking on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. It may be a while before we see Apple's rumored glasses in action, and if this headband is included, I'm hoping it's detachable.

