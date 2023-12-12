Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream is a crucial final match in the hotly-contested Champions League Group F. Both these teams could still qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament so there’s everything to play for at St James’ Park — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 14)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Newcastle’s first Champions League campaign in two decades has been a real rollercoaster. They started well with a draw away in Milan and a historic home win over PSG before back-to-back defeats to Dortmund. The Magpies looked to be back on track as they were just minutes away from another famous win over PSG but a dubious penalty cruelly robbed them of the three points in Paris. However, Newcastle can still qualify for the next round if they can better PSG’s result against Dortmund, but that’s a tall order as the Premier League club faces a major injury crisis with as many as a dozen players out right now.

Meanwhile, AC Milan’s CL group stage has been similarly bumpy. The Italian side’s sole win came against PSG with goals from Rafael Leão and Olivier Giroud enough to earn a hard-fought victory. Much like their opposition, Milan can still progress further in the tournament as group runners up but to do that they’ll need a win against Newcastle, and to hope that PSG doesn’t manage the same against Dortmund. It's all still to play for in this CL group of death.

The Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream will bring to a close one of the most fiercely- contested Champions League groups in recent memory. You won’t want to miss the dramatic finale, and we’ve all the details you need to watch from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream wherever you are

The Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial of the service, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) as the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Newcastle vs AC Milan live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.