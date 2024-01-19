How to watch Love Island All Stars — live stream new episodes online from anywhere

Love Island All Stars – the replacement for Winter Love Island UK – offers past contestants a second chance at establishing a deep and meaningful connection (whilst sashaying around in bathing suits).

Traveling abroad? You can watch Love Island All Stars for FREE online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Love Island All Stars streaming details Love Island All Stars premiered on Monday, Jan. 15, with episodes airing at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on ITV2 and ITVX every day except Saturdays.

The show's dastardly producers have tweaked the format ever so slightly, doing away with Casa Amor in favor of experimenting with new methods of bringing trouble into the villa. This series is also set to span five weeks instead of the usual eight, and perhaps most significantly of all, the social media ban has been lifted.

Introduced as a safeguarding measure last year, it was intended to "protect both the Islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media." However, for Love Island All Stars, the families and friends of the islanders are free to commentate from the sidelines.

Joining more recent alumni like "messy" Mitchel Taylor are a few faces you might not recognize. Hannah Elizabeth, Josh Ritchie and Luis Morrison were amongst the very first wave of islanders, long before the show really caught the public's imagination, and it's fair to say that dating parlance and standards of behavior have moved on a bit since 2015.

Here's everything you need to watch Love Island All Stars online and stream episodes no matter where in the world you are.

Watch Love Island All Stars free online

Watch Love Island All Stars online FREE in the U.K.

Love Island All Stars began on Monday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV2, and every episode will air at the same time each night, except for Saturdays, which are reserved for Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits.

All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX. It’s FREE to watch and carries thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live.

If you're outside of the UK when it's on, you can try using a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

Watch Love Island All Stars FREE in Australia

Love Island All Stars premiered on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Australia, and new episodes drop onto the free streaming platform 9Now at 6 p.m. AEDT each day. All you need to access the service is an Australian postcode.

Remember, if you’re traveling and geo-blocking won’t let you connect to the streaming platforms you use back home, purchasing a VPN will allow you to watch Love Island All Stars online, no matter where you are.

Watch Love Island All Stars from anywhere

How to watch Love Island All Stars from anywhere in the world

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you normally watch, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch Love Island All Stars streams as if you were in the U.K..

Love Island All Stars streams by country

Can I watch Love Island All Stars in the U.S.?

As of yet, no plans for a U.S. broadcast of Love Island All Stars have been announced. Previous seasons imported from the U.K. have, however, tended to air a few weeks later on Hulu.

If you're a Brit in the U.S., you can watch Love Island All Stars online on ITVX by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Can I watch Love Island All Stars in Canada?

Nobody has yet picked up the rights to show Love Island All Stars in Canada.

So if you're from the U.K. or Australia and are in the Great White North, you can still watch by using a VPN to tap into ITVX or 9Now — as explained above.

Love Island All Stars trailer

2024 Love Island All Stars cast

Men

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Original series Anton Danyluk 29 Series 5 Callum Jones 27 Series 6 Chris Taylor 33 Series 5 Josh Ritchie 29 Series 1 Luis Morrison 29 Series 1 Mitchel Taylor 27 Series 10 Toby Aromolaran 24 Series 7 Jake Cornish 26 Series 7

Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Name Age Original series Demi Jones 25 Series 6 Georgia Harrison 29 Series 3 Georgia Steel 25 Series 4 Hannah Elizabeth 33 Series 1 Kaz Kamwi 29 Series 7 Liberty Poole 24 Series 7 Molly Smith 29 Series 6

Love Island All Stars couples

Anton & Hannah

Callum & Molly

Chris & Demi

Luis & Georgia H

Mitchel & Kaz

Toby & Georgia S

Where is the Love Island All Stars villa?

The Love Island All Stars contestants are sunning it up in Franschhoek, a small town of around 20,000 people on the south-west coast of South Africa.

In recent years it's developed a reputation as a food and wine destination, and the weather isn't half bad either, with temperatures currently hovering around the high 90s.

Are any Love Island couples still together?

That we've now had multiple seasons of Love Island exclusively featuring former contestants is an indictment of the show's title, if not its premise, but believe it or not, a handful of couples have endured beyond the post-show media rounds.

