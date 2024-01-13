Ghana vs Cape Verde live stream: How to watch AFCON 2023 from anywhere

Ghana vs Cape Verde sees the Black Stars begin their African Cup of Nations campaign with a match against their Group B rivals at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Ghana vs Cape Verde live stream, date, time, channels The Ghana vs Cape Verde live stream takes place on Sunday, January 14

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 15)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• U.S. — beIN Sports via SlingTV, Fubo or Fanatiz

As four-time AFCON winners, there is always a great deal of pressure on Ghana to perform. The Black Stars last won the biennial competition in 1982 and most recently made a final in 2015 when they lost to the Ivory Coast. Last time out they failed to make it out of the group stage and there is growing pressure on manager Chris Hughton after a shock 1-0 loss to Comoros in a World Cup qualifying match.

However, Ghana boast plenty of talent and Hughton will be hoping he can get the most from in-form West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus and dangerous striker Iñaki Williams. The duo will have to be at their best to break down a Cape Verde side who in 2021 were able to reach the knockout stages of the AFCON thanks in large to an impressive draw against Cameroon.

The Blue Sharks have been steadily improving under head coach Bubista and carry an attacking threat of their own in the form of forward Ryan Mendes. The 33-year-old has played in all three of Cape Verde’s previous AFCON finals appearances and is the joint top-scorer for his country with 15 goals.

Tune in to see if either side can start AFCON 2023 with a win and read on as we explain all the ways to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde live streams where you are.

How to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde live streams from around the world

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

ExpressVPN offers fast connection times and access to more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries.

How to watch a Ghana vs Cape Verde live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will want beIN Sports to catch the AFCON 2023 live streams, including Ghana vs Cape Verde, and there are plenty of ways to tune in.

beIN Sports is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA. New users often get a discount on their first month.

Fubo costs $75 per month for 121 channels and includes beIN Sports, plus ESPN, NBC and plenty of others besides. It also offer a 7-day free trial.

There's also Fanatiz, which costs $9.99 and provides access to the AFCON 2023 live streams.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including beIN Sports for the AFCON 2023 live streams, . New users often get 50% off their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. For $75 a month, it's got dozens of sports channels, including beIN Sports (plus ESPN and plenty of others), and offers a 7-day free trial.

Another option to watch an AFCON 2023 live stream Fanatiz. The international service offers beIN Sports as part of its Front Row plan, which costs $9.99 a month and provides access to AFCON 2023, as well as a gaggle of Latin American sports continent including international football matches from Brazil and Argentina. You can stream Fanatiz coverage via your mobile, Amazon Fire TV and stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Hisense TV, Google Chromecast, Airplay, PC and Mac with any web browser.

How to watch a Ghana vs Cape Verde live stream in the U.K.

Thanks to a late deal, Sky Sports is now showing every match of AFCON 2023, including a Ghana vs Cape Verde live stream. If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow a Ghana vs Cape Verde live stream by using a VPN service.

How to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde in Canada

Canadians can watch a Ghana vs Cape Verde live stream on Fubo, which is also the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

For just CAN$24.99 a month, you'll get access to the Essentials plan, which gets you AFCON 2023 matches via beIN Sports, all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad can use a VPN to access their streaming services.

How to watch Ghana vs Cape Verde in Australia

If you want to watch a Ghana vs Cape Verde live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $19 per month or $179 for the year.

Alternatively, you can opt for Kayo Sports which includes beIN in its package. Kayo also offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on your travels.