Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Chelsea are looking to bounce back from another frustrating defeat as they welcome bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd to Stamford Bridge — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream takes place

Saturday, Dec. 16.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea have struggled to find consistency all season long. The new era under Mauricio Pochettino has been anything but smooth sailing with good results usually followed by underwhelming defeats. That’s been the case once again in recent weeks. After overcoming a strong Brighton side, Chelsea slumped to defeats against Man Utd and Everton. Pochettino is starting to feel the pressure after such lavish summer spending, and a convincing win against 20th-placed Sheffield Utd is badly needed.

Sheffield Utd may been stuck at the foot of the table, courtesy of an inferior goal difference to Burnley, but last weekend’s victory over Brentford showed signs of life under returning head coach Chris Wilder. The Blades are still widely tipped for a return to the Championship, but there is some fight still in this squad, and Sheffield Utd will not make this match easy for Chelsea.

Can Chelsea get a much-needed win to ease the pressure, or will Sheffield Utd upset the odds and claim their first away victory of the season? You’ll need to watch a Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream to find out, and we’ve got all the details you need below.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream on the USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

Not got cable? For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also included in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV 's Blue package comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.K.

Unfortunately, there will be no Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.