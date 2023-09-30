Australia vs Portugal live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

Australia arrive in Saint-Étienne for their final Pool C match and likely their final game at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. It’s been a horrid campaign for the Wallabies who will be desperate to make some kind of amends against a Portugal team who have won over many fans with their exciting, free-flowing style in France.

Looking for an Australia vs Portugal live stream? With coverage now underway, read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere.

Australia vs Portugal live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

• Time: 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Oct. 2)

U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

AUS — Stan Sport (FREE TRIAL)

U.S. — Peacock

After beating Georgia in their opening match, the Wallabies suffered a shock defeat by Fiji and were then crushed 40-6 by Wales. This led to fierce criticism of head coach Eddie Jones and fans questioning the state of rugby union back in Australia. Now their chances of reaching the knockout stages are slim to none as they need Fiji to slip up against both Georgia and Portugal.

With hopes of progressing virtually extinguished, the players must step up and try to regain some dignity at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. However, it will be far from easy as confidence is clearly low in the squad, while Portugal will have been boosted by their impressive showings in their opening two games.

Os Lobos fought hard in the 28-8 loss to Wales in their opening game of the tournament and then came close to securing a first World Cup victory against Georgia, eventually having to settle for an 18-all draw after dominating large periods of the game and missing a late penalty that would have secured a historic win. Can they upset the struggling Aussies?

We've got all the details you need to get Australia vs Portugal live streams, from anywhere, down below so you can watch the France 2023 World Cup wherever you are.

How to watch Australia vs Portugal live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Australia vs Portugal live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV4 and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Australia vs Portugal live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

How to watch Australia vs Portugal live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Australia vs Portugal live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to the NFL, EPL and a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch Australia vs Portugal live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Australia vs Portugal live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV4 and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch a Australia vs Portugal live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Australia vs Portugal, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch the Australia vs Portugal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Australia vs Portugal via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

How to watch Australia vs Portugal live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee-paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead.