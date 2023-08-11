Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream is set to be a highlight of the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season. Arsenal will be looking to get their title bid off to a winning start — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Arsenal vs Nottm Forest Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place Saturday (Aug. 12).

► Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT / 10.30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock and USA via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Arsenal pushed Man City close in the Premier League title race last season, but they ultimately finished five points adrift of top spot. The Gunners fell away towards the end of the campaign, but Mikel Arteta was keen to take the positives given no one really expected his team to finish in the top two.

Can Arsenal go one better this time around? They have strengthened their roster with the additions of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, with Granit Xhaka the only significant sale. The experience of last season should also serve them well when we reach the business end this time around.

Nottm Forest secured survival with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in May. After their chaotic recruitment 12 months ago, this has been a calmer summer at the City Ground. The squad is still bloated, though, and Steve Cooper will no doubt want to add one or two more players before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Forest had the worst away record in the Premier League last season. They scored only 11 goals and collected just eight points on the road, so this looks set to be a reasonably straightforward 90 minutes for Arsenal.

Nothing can be taken for granted in the Premier League 23/24, though, and Arteta will not allow complacency to seep in. It is important that the Gunners make a statement of intent on matchday one, particularly if Man City beat Burnley on Friday.

The Arsenal vs Nottm Forest Forest live stream promises to be a fascinating match as both clubs begin the new season, so you won’t want to miss this one.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm live stream wherever you are

The Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced at $40 per month, but you can get 50% off your first month - and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in the UK

TNT Sports - the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season - has the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K.

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Arsenal vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.